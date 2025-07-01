The Detroit Pistons entered this summer with a number of free agency decisions to address, and the team from the Motor City wasted little time in reaching an agreement with Duncan Robinson.

After losing Tim Hardaway Jr. in addition to the investigation into Malik Beasley, the Pistons have found a new shooting guard

Pistons agree to $48 million Duncan Robinson sign-and-trade with Heat

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Pistons and Duncan Robinson have agreed on a three-year deal worth $48 million.

The deal will be facilitated as a sign-and-trade with the Pistons, where Detroit will send back forward Simone Fontecchio.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reports that by completing this sign-and-trade, the Pistons will be hard capped at the first apron while the Heat will obtain immediate cap relief heading into the 2026 offseason.

The Pistons have now reached agreements with Duncan Robinson, Caris LeVert, and Paul Reed after losing Dennis Schroder, Malik Beasley, and Tim Hardaway Jr.

LeVert and the Pistons agreed to a two-year, $29 million deal to open free agency. Reed and the Pistons agreed to two-year, $11 million deal as well.

Meanwhile, Schroder is headed to the Sacramento Kings on a three-year, $45 million deal, Hardaway Jr. is joining the Denver Nuggets on a minimum deal, and Beasley is currently a free agent with an ongoing investigation.

Duncan Robinson has played all seven years of his NBA career with the Miami Heat, starting in the 2018-19 season. In those seven seasons, Robinson has made 423 regular season appearances, averaging 11.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 2.8 three-pointers per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three.