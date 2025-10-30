The Miami Heat were one of the more surprising NBA teams of the first week of the season, winning three straight games after a season-opening loss to the Orlando Magic. The Heat's offense looks like it's finally ready to embrace the 21st century NBA style of play, made even more impressive by the fact that Tyler Herro has been out of the lineup due to injury.

Up next for the Heat is a tough road test against the undefeated San Antonio Spurs, and recently, beat reporter Ira Winderman broke down an interesting factor that the team has had to deal with this season on numerous occasions.

“For the third time this season, the Heat are playing in an arena the night after an NBA Youngboy concert. And it smells the same as the first two. Locker rooms literally are closed here in San Antonio with signs that they are being disinfected,” reported Winderman on X, formerly Twitter.

While Winderman didn't explicitly name the source of the smell, one can probably make a guess as to what sorts of scents might be floating through the air at an NBA Youngboy show.

A hot start for the Heat

Assuming that they don't get a contact high in the locker room before the game, the Heat will have a great chance to put the league on notice on Thursday evening in San Antonio against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, who are currently 4-0 on the season.

As previously mentioned, the Heat have had a hot start to the year, thanks in large part to a resurgence from third-year wing Jaime Jacquez Jr., as well as increased aggression on the offensive end from Bam Adebayo, among other factors.

If the Heat can continue to play this free-flowing style of basketball even when Tyler Herro, who has been known as somewhat of a black hole on offense throughout his career, returns from injury, they could be a real threat to make the postseason in the East.

In any case, the Heat and Spurs are set to tip off on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET.