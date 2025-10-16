MIAMI – With Miami Heat star Tyler Herro dealing with a foot and ankle injury that will keep him out for the start of the season, he would use Wednesday night to give an update that will likely have the fanbase excited for the upcoming season. As fans lock in their bold predictions for the Heat's 2025-26 season, Herro will no doubt be a huge contributor, looking to build off his impressive last year.

While Herro wants to further improve after becoming a first-time All-Star last season, he will be gone for the beginning of the season, with a return date still up in the air, though mid-November seems plausible. Despite a timetable not certain, he would say before Miami's public scrimmage that he will “be back sooner rather than later.”

“Super excited. Just gotta keep rehabbing, I'll be back sooner than later,” Herro said when asked about his excitement for the season before the “Red, White, and Pink game,” which brings awareness to Breast Cancer.

Tyler Herro spoke before the start of tonight’s scrimmage and said that he’s “super excited” about the upcoming season. “Just gotta keep rehabbing, I’ll be back sooner than later…” #HeatNation Via @HeatCulture13 pic.twitter.com/Ms4wAR8SH8 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 15, 2025

Herro has had an optimistic viewpoint about the recovery process, even saying on media day on Sept. 29 that he told head coach Erik Spoelstra that he would be back in six weeks, instead of the official eight-to-12 weeks that he was told.

“I’m doing everything I can to get back on the court and be available. I just can’t wait to get back out there and playing,” Herro said.

“Right now, honestly, I’m ahead of schedule as far as the swelling and things like that,” Herro continued. “All that stuff looks amazing. I should get my stitches out in the next couple days, at some point next week. From there, I can start strengthening my foot and all that good stuff. So I’m doing everything I can to come back before eight weeks.”

Heat's Norman Powell to be top offensive option with Tyler Herro's injury

With the predicament that the team is in, Heat newcomer Norman Powell will likely fill in for Herro as a top offensive option in trying to keep the ship afloat. Already showing his scoring prowess in the preseason, it could be deja vu for the 31-year-old, who also did the same for Kawhi Leonard when he missed the start of the season last season.

“Yeah, for sure. But also, I think, relying on those guys, these guys have been here,” Powell said on the steps needed before playing like his normal self. “They know the system, they know how to play. So just, you know, trusting those guys, allowing them to be the players that they are, but also being vocal and where I see things, how we can get better, how we can take our game to the next level, everybody on the floor, everybody coming into the game, I think that's what I'm emphasizing more throughout this training camp.”

“Like I know people want me to score, want to see the good numbers and everything that I put up last year,” Powell continued. “I know that will come when the regular season comes. But it's all about getting in the rhythm, getting the flow, getting everybody involved, and feeling comfortable and good about how we want to play offensively and defensively.”

Norman Powell speaks on how his traits will be desperately needed with Herro’s absence, but that he’s focused now on trusting his teammates since they know the system. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/CyftfnHh9e — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 7, 2025

At any rate, it remains to be seen how much time Herro will miss as the regular season starts on Oct. 22 when Miami takes on the Orlando Magic.