MIAMI – With the Miami Heat having another offensive explosion against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night, 144-117, there are fans speculating what has led to the team having a fast 3-1 start to the season. Speaking of fast, the Heat's new up-tempo offense has been the catalyst for the early success, but it doesn't work without its components, one of which is Andrew Wiggins.

There have been many benefactors to the quick-paced offense, which is the fastest in the league through four games at 109.1 possessions per 48 minutes, and has averaged 130.5 points per game, the most in the NBA so far. While some point to Jaime Jaquez Jr., Norman Powell, and others, Wiggins has been an overshadowed piece to the puzzle.

Tuesday saw Wiggins have more offensive opportunities than usual due to Powell's absence with a groin injury, recording 21 points on eight of 15 shooting from the field, three of six from deep, and recording a +13 on the floor. But he also does what doesn't stand out in the stat sheet in terms of intense activity on defense or excelling in ball movement in fast break or transition.

One person who has noticed this is Miami captain Bam Adebayo, saying while Wiggins is “the quiet one in the starting lineup,” he does the “dirty work” as well.

“He's the quiet one in the starting lineup, but he does the little things that impact winning,” Adebayo said to ClutchPoints after the win over the Hornets. “Last two games and in Memphis, his offensive rebounding has been something that has popped up to me, because that's his way of getting involved, getting his fingerprints on the game. And we love to see a guy like that, who's the quiet one doing all the dirty work every once in a while.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra says it's a ‘matter of time' for Andrew Wiggins

While the Heat's bench and second unit have been a treat for the team in their production to start the season, the starting lineup still has to gel and buy into their roles, despite the potential similar traits of each player. Wiggins has played his role to a tee, being the perfect complementary piece that doesn't need the ball in their hands 24/7.

Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra would express his pleasure with Wiggins and go into what made him impactful on Tuesday, while also noticing that he's getting more comfortable and in rhythm, saying, “It's a matter of time.”

“His energy was good as well. I think that offensive rebound he had at the end of the first half was indicative of him just wanting to put his fingerprints on the action,” Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints. “He's at his best when he's inserting himself. You know, it doesn't have to necessarily be play calls, but it can be defensive plays, blocks, multiple efforts to get out in transition.”

“He's a handful when he gets ahead of steam, random post-ups, spot-ups, playing off of others,” Spoelstra continued. “When the ball comes to him, just being really assertive. And you know, he's starting to get a little bit more comfortable, getting in a better rhythm. We all know he wants to really play well for the group. I love where his heart is. So it's just a matter of time.”

Heat's Andrew Wiggins on role when Tyler Herro comes back

Especially with the Heat's latest injury report showing that Powell is likely out once again, plus Nikola Jovic being questionable as of Wednesday, Wiggins could see extra opportunities. Along with others, but Wiggins stepped up against the Hornets on both sides of the ball and even agreed with Spoelstra's statement, saying that the outing on Tuesday was a “step in the right direction.”

“I feel like every game, just getting better and better, like today was a step in the right direction,” Wiggins said.

Still, there will likely be a point where the team gets fully healthy, which not just includes Powell, but also Tyler Herro, who has yet to make his season debut, still recovering from an ankle surgery in the offseason.

While it might appear to fans that Wiggins gets lost in the starting lineup, the 30-year-old would downplay that notion, saying that he is not one “to force shots” or demand the ball anyway, saying he plays “within the flow of the offense.”

“I feel like it's the same,” Wiggins said to ClutchPoints when asked about his role when Herro comes back. “You know, I'm not one to force shots. You know, I play within the flow of the offense, play within the flow of the game, and do whatever I can to help the team win. We got Tyler, Tyler’s a bucket, All-star, you got Norm, had a hell of a season last year. Should’ve been an All-Star last year, you know, heading towards it this year. We got Bam, another All-Star, you know. So we got a lot of guys that can do special things. So, I'm in there to do what I can and do whatever to help the team win.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen how Wiggins' role will evolve throughout the season, with the next opportunity coming on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs.