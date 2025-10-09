MIAMI – Besides Miami Heat star Jaime Jaquez Jr. dunking over Victor Wembanyama in the 112-107 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, there were other standout performances in the outing, like from rookie Kasparas Jakucionis. While there was some speculation about whether this season could be a developmental year for the Heat's first-round pick, he showed the fanbase and especially head coach Erik Spoelstra why he could produce right from the jump.

Despite being 19 years old, he looked very comfortable against NBA competition, even with it being exhibition games, as he made his preseason debut after missing the last two games with a wrist injury. When Jakucionis checked in with over two minutes left in the first quarter, he brought a huge spark to the team, bringing the pace the team has been looking for, along with the playmaking that made him a first-round talent in the first place.

He finished the game with eight points to go along with 10 assists, two steals, and a block, leading the second unit that had Spoelstra compare him to “jet fuel.”

“He's been around, really, since right after Summer League. So we've been able to see him in his workouts. You see his tenaciousness, and just his approach to everything is full speed,” Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints. “He has a kamikaze element to him. Him and Pelle [Larsson] are going to spend a lot of time on the ground, but he's like jet fuel, and he just like, immediately, you feel his energy and his speed, it was great to have him out there.”

“It was fun,” Spoelstra continued. “That was fun, those minutes, we didn't get the win, but the second unit played winning basketball. It was really good basketball. It was fun to watch.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra about the impact Kasparas Jakucionis had right from the jump. “…He has a kamikaze element to him. Him and Pelle are going to spend a lot of time on the ground. He’s like jet fuel…” Would add Kel’el Ware “put a lot of it together tonight.” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/qWJBPUOR2F — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 9, 2025

Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis on expectations coming into preseason debut

As fans got to see firsthand what makes Heat's Jakucionis unique from other rookies, the rest of the team, more importantly, saw what he can do on the court. The biggest benefactor arguably is Kel'el Ware, who had a stellar night with 29 points and 12 rebounds, as their connection could be one to watch this season.

Speaking after the game, Jakucionis didn't come into the game with any expectations; more focused on following what the coaching staff had told him to do.

Article Continues Below

“I don't expect anything,” Jakucionis said. “You know, I'm just going there and trying to do my job, and whatever situation I get, I try to do that. Whatever coach tells me, I’m trying to do.”

“I'm just trying to play fast, even though I think we could even play faster today, but everything just comes from practice,” Jakucionis continued. “Try to do my job.”

Kasparas Jakucionis’ full comments from after his preseason debut, scoring eight points, recording 10 assists, and having a +16 on the floor. Says he likes the connection with Kel’el Ware “a lot.” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/MKao5qExpv — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 9, 2025

Another player that was impressed, and funny enough, a fellow first-round pick, was Jaime Jaquez Jr., who finished with 19 points. He said to ClutchPoints that he has “been tremendous” and called him a “great facilitator.”

“This was the first time I really got to see him play up close, I know, had some injuries, was out a little bit, but I was extremely impressed, I was really proud of how he played,” Jaquez said. “He's such a hard worker and a great listener. So anytime anyone wants to coach him up, he's there to listen. He's been tremendous. And I was really happy to see, great facilitator. He had an outstanding game tonight.”

Full comments from Jaime Jaquez Jr. about his standout game, the focus on not straying away from his strengths, and answers me about how “impressed” he was with Kasparas Jakucionis. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/INeMLwsr7l — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 9, 2025

Jakucionis looks to build off his eye-opening preseason debut with the next game on Sunday against the Orlando Magic.