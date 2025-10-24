Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was recently arrested as part of the ongoing federal probe into illegal NBA gambling. He was taken into custody at around 6 AM on Thursday after a New York grand jury indicted the 31-year-old on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Now, a shocking blooper reel making the rounds on social media has caused further concern. In a clip posted on Instagram by NBAmemes, Rozier can be seen making a series of errors in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

These included multiple missed shots and simple giveaways that the video effectively alleges might be related to the scandal. Regardless, the arrest itself is not related to any specific allegations of spot-fixing.

Instead, prosecutors allege Rozier shared inside information before the Hornets-Pelicans game on March 23, 2023, telling a contact he would leave in the first quarter with a supposed injury despite not being on the injury report. Investigators say that tip was resold to another bettor and triggered more than $200,000 in “under” prop wagers on Rozier’s points, assists and three-pointers.

Rozier played more than nine minutes that night, exited with an injury, finished below his listed props, and did not appear again for Charlotte that season, per The Guardian.The indictment alleges the middleman later collected his cut in Philadelphia, then drove to Rozier’s home in Charlotte and counted the winnings with him in the early hours of April 1, 2023.

Federal authorities characterized Rozier’s conduct as part of a larger illegal betting scheme that also led to the arrests of Portland coach Chauncey Billups and former player Damon Jones. The league had previously examined unusual betting activity tied to Rozier’s March 2023 game and said in January 2024 it “did not find a violation of NBA rules.”

As things stand, it appears highly unlikely that Rozier will be cleared to play in the NBA anytime soon, let alone this season.