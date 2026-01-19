MIAMI – As the Miami Heat got a huge win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night, it came on a collective effort with many contributions from stars and role players. While Heat captain Bam Adebayo had a career-game against the Thunder, there were also standout outings from players, such as Myron Gardner.

For people not familiar, Gardner is one of Miami's three two-way players, who has spent a lot of the season developing with the team's G League affiliate in South Dakota, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He has played in 14 games this season for the Heat, marking Saturday as the fourth game where he logged double-digit minutes, this time recording 14 minutes and 38 seconds of action.

It started when Gardner came in the second quarter, where his impact was felt right from the beginning, being known for bringing energy, but it translated to offensive output, hitting three three-pointers in three straight possessions. He totaled 11 points, five rebounds, and recorded a +6 on the floor.

Being the 10th man for Miami, his “infectious” energy, as described by Norman Powell, helped the team in the win over the Thunder.

“Myron is a character. I love Myron. He's always high energy, high octane,” Powell said to ClutchPoints after scoring 19 points in the win. “He's always bumping and running into you; it's always a positive energy, positive light coming from him. I'm encouraging everybody. He has everybody laughing and joking around. But when he steps on there, he goes 125%, 150% every single time. And we need that.”

“He's pouring energy…he came in with a physicality,” Powell continued. “He missed a couple of shots. But that physicality and energy that he brought to the game, I think, is really infectious for everybody.”

Bam Adebayo on the “kid energy” Myron Gardner brings to the Heat

With some Heat rookies showing their impressive skills, like Kasparas Jakucionis, Gardner is looking to take the limited minutes given and make the most of the opportunity, especially with Jaima Jaquez Jr. and Davion Mitchell absent. Even when he isn't on the court, his presence and energy are felt on the bench, an impact that team captain Bam Adebayo describes as “kid energy.”

“Myron is our energy,” Adebayo said after recording 30 points and 12 rebounds. “I don’t know how to like really describe Myron. You just have to hang around him. He just has this kid energy. You know, kids that run around all day, and you always look at them like, ‘I wish I had that much energy.’ He is that. I can't describe Myron, but like you, you need teammates like him, like throw him in the game, and he's gonna play as hard as possible.”

“But when Myron checks in the game, you instantly feel a difference, like he's going to compete, he's going to compete, he's going to play hard, he's gonna defend, he's gonna foul,” Adebayo continued. “But like I said, you need somebody like that on your roster, because he can spark, like the energy of the arena, the players on the court, of the coaching staff, like he has that type of energy where he can spark us, and he did tonight.”

Heat's Myron Gardner on his eye-opening journey into the Thunder win

While the Heat are looking to turn around their inconsistent season, the team will need a myriad of assets to give it their all, even if they are the tenth man on the roster. Gardner no doubt has the motivation and drive to help Miami, as his journey up until the Thunder game is one to marvel at.

The rookie had been in Sioux Falls with the G League team when he was called to be with the Heat, as he described waking up at 3 a.m. that morning to take a flight at 5 a.m. to make it for the game.

“It was wild, last night I was coming here…I woke up 3 a.m. this morning — took two flights to get here,” Gardner said.

Gardner would speak more about how he brings the energy, whether he is on the court or not, and the confidence he had with the team trusting him before turning around the game, as Miami was in a 12-point deficit before he came in.

“That’s how I was taught to play, just give it your all, leave it all on the floor — we going to war, so it’s do or die in battle,” Gardner said to ClutchPoints.

“It gave me confidence when they trusted to put me in the game, so when I'm out I just gotta keep proving myself…I’ve been working my whole life,” Gardner continued.

At any rate, whatever Gardner's role is on the Heat, he looks to help the team as they are 22-20 heading into the five-game road trip starting Monday against the Golden State Warriors.