With the Miami Heat earning a big win over the Oklahoma City Thunder last Saturday, the team enters a five-game West Coast road trip with a bunch of momentum, starting with Monday against Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors. However, the Heat will be without Herro for the Warriors matchup, and he was scheduled to get an MRI on Sunday, with the results being concerning.

According to Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel, Herro's MRI results on his ribs, which made him miss the Thunder win, unveiled a costochondral issue. It's described as an “ailment that often is a matter of pain tolerance, but can be highly painful,” with Herro not expected to join the team on the five-game road trip.

It has already been a frustrating season for the Miami guard, as, including the likelihood of the road trip, he will have missed 36 games this season. This includes the first 17 contests of the season missed with an offseason ankle surgery, then missing more significant time with a toe contusion, and now dealing with a rib issue.

Tyler Herro's injury is not thought to be long-term for the Heat

Though the Heat are looking to capitalize on the win over the Thunder, not having Herro has been a relative constant this season, with the number of games he's missed. Playing in 11 games so far, Herro has averaged 21.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from three-point range.

Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about Herro's frustrating season, coming off an All-Star year prior, even saying that this injury isn't “long-term.”

“I mean, the one at the beginning of the year, that was just something coming into the season,” Spoelstra said about Herro's injury-riddled season before the contest vs. Oklahoma City. “You can't control that, but there's going to be daily stuff that happens with everybody. We can’t necessarily look at, because you missed a big part of the first year that you're going to have your normal things that happen in an NBA season. This shouldn't be long-term, and we'll just continue to treat him and see how he responds.”

Erik Spoelstra is asked about Tyler Herro missing his 31st game tonight, asked if there comes to a point where the team moves forward with alternate paths: “This shouldn't be long term. We'll just continue to treat him and see how he responds." Full answer: #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/OObbnq0QJa — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) January 17, 2026

At any rate, it remains to be seen how much time Herro misses, but there is no denying the frustration as his injury woes continue. Miami is 22-20 ahead of the five-game road trip that starts Monday against the Warriors.