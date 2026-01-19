MIAMI – After the Miami Heat got a stunning win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night, 122-120, the team now embarks on a five-game road trip, though they will be missing a key piece to start. With the Heat looking to continue its dynamic play from the win over the Thunder, the team will now have to continue to adjust without star Tyler Herro.

The star guard will miss the start of the road trip, which is a highly anticipated matchup on Monday against Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors, with was is being labeled as a “right rib contusion.” Previously listed as “toe/rib; contusion,” he had missed significant time with a toe contusion, but, having missed the win on Thursday, the team said it was more of a problem with the ribs that kept him out.

Herro is not traveling with Miami for the start of the road trip, as he's staying back to get an MRI on the ribs to get a clearer idea of what he's dealing with. Monday night's game against the Warriors will be the 32nd game missed by Herro, which includes missing the first 17 games of the season with offseason ankle surgery, then missing more time with a toe contusion.

If there is positive news for the team, Davion Mitchell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. have been upgraded to probable for Monday's game in Golden State, as the crucial players were dealing with a shoulder contusion and a knee sprain, respectively.

Heat's Erik Spoelstra doesn't expect Tyler Herro's injury to be ‘long-term'

It has no doubt been a frustrating season for the Heat star in Herro and his injury woes, only playing 11 games, though head coach Erik Spoelstra expects the current issue to not be “long-term.” In the 11 games, he has averaged 21.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from three-point range.

“I mean, the one at the beginning of the year, that was just something coming into the season,” Spoelstra said about Herro's injury-riddled season before the contest vs. Oklahoma City. “You can't control that, but there's going to be daily stuff that happens with everybody. We can’t necessarily look at, because you missed a big part of the first year that you're going to have your normal things that happen in an NBA season. This shouldn't be long-term, and we'll just continue to treat him and see how he responds.”

Erik Spoelstra is asked about Tyler Herro missing his 31st game tonight, asked if there comes to a point where the team moves forward with alternate paths: “This shouldn't be long term. We'll just continue to treat him and see how he responds." Full answer: #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/OObbnq0QJa — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) January 17, 2026

Article Continues Below

Miami has been looking for some sort of consistency in terms of the team being healthy, with Herro being the one player who has been kept on the sidelines. There is a chance he can rejoin the team during the road trip, depending on the MRI results.

Erik Spoelstra explains the ‘gut feeling' he has about the Heat

While the Heat await hopefully great news on the front of Herro's rib injury, the team is looking to build off of beating the reigning champions and the league-best team in the Thunder, regarding their 35-8 record. Spoelstra spoke about having a “gut feel” that a breakthrough is coming after the aforementioned victory, one that was needed coming off a “heartbreaker” to the Boston Celtics last Thursday and a dreadful road trip before.

“Always remains to be seen, but as a coach, sometimes you have a gut feel for something,” Spoelstra said. “When we came back from that disappointing road trip, that's when you felt a competitive will to commit to do whatever is necessary, that doesn't guarantee wins. I mean, obviously, we lost a heartbreaker to Boston. This could have easily gone a different way, but all three of these games, you see a Miami Heat competitive collective will out there, and that for sure will build on. That's a great opportunity in front of us. Second half of the season, we go, this should set up to be a lot of fun.”

Erik Spoelstra spoke further about having a “gut feeling” that the season was turning. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/U6tOBTz23h — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) January 18, 2026

At any rate, Miami is 22-20, which puts them eighth in the Eastern Conference, looking to stack wins on this road trip, starting once again on Monday against Butler and the Warriors.