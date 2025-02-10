The Miami Heat won't have their best player when they face the defending champion Boston Celtics on Monday evening.

All-Star guard Tyler Herro has been ruled out for this huge Eastern Conference clash due to an illness, the team announced just over an hour before tip-off.

Herro was previously listed as questionable but he's clearly not healthy enough to suit up. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is also sidelined with an illness. It will be up to Bam Adebayo to lead the way at home against the C's as the Heat look to bounce back from a brutal loss to the Brooklyn Nets last Friday in the Big Apple.

On a more positive note, Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, and Kyle Anderson are all set to debut for Miami here after being acquired in the Jimmy Butler trade with the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins in particular should provide Erik Spoelstra's squad with a nice scoring punch, especially without Herro.

The Kentucky product is having a career year as the top option for the Heat. He's averaging 23.7 points, 5.6 assists, and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 38.8% from three-point land. Herro has taken the bull by the horns and has been Miami's most consistent piece. With the Butler drama now in the rearview, the hope is this organization can move forward and make a run at a playoff spot.

Heading into Monday's clash, the Heat are 25-25 and sit in seventh place in the East. However, they've lost four straight to the Celtics and it will be even more difficult to break that skid without Herro in the lineup. Boston happens to be hot as well, going 7-3 in their last 10 outings.

Thankfully, Herro is just dealing with a stomach issue and should be back on the floor in no time. Miami is back in action on Wednesday as they begin a five-game road trip against the high-flying Oklahoma City Thunder. Hopefully, Herro is ready to roll for that matchup.