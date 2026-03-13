MIAMI – It's been several days since Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo made history in scoring 83 points on Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards, which has caused a lot of conversation within the sports world. As there is a part of the debate that questions the ethics of the 83 points scored by the Heat captain in Adebayo, no one can take away the historic night from the big man, as he spoke about the future of this type of game.

Speaking after Thursday's Miami win over the Milwaukee Bucks, 112-105, extending the team's winning streak to seven, he would talk about the attention he's receiving due to the 83-point outing, which marks the second-highest scoring game in history.

Only behind Wilt Chamberlain's 100 points in 1962 and passing Kobe Bryant's 81 points in 2006, Adebayo would have the feeling that he does not “think anybody will ever do it again.”

“I mean, you're surrounded with eyes, because everybody wants to see if you can do it again, which is crazy, because I don't think anybody will ever do it again, but you just got to flip the page,” Adebayo said after recording 21 points and eight rebounds against the Bucks. “You see people just yelling 83 at you, and you kind of just live in the moment. And then, usually when you get in the game, that's when you kind of forget where you are and kind of lose yourself throughout the game.”

Bam Adebayo on the immense attention after scoring 83 points on Tuesday: “You’re surrounded with eyes because everybody wants to see you do it again, which is crazy, I don't think anybody will ever do it again, but you just got to flip the page…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/FzvEX9T8I3 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 13, 2026

Heat's Bam Adebayo on the 'emotional rollercoaster' he's been on

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While the Heat center in Adebayo celebrates scoring 83 points, despite the polarizing reaction, he would speak about following up the performance with the team getting a win.

“An emotional roller coaster, and understandably why,” Adebayo said. “But to be able to obviously move on to the next game, get the win, and figure it out in a different way. It wasn't 83 tonight, it was 21, so if anybody's upset? I don't care, but we got the W, that's all that matters.”

Bam Adebayo speaks on the “emotional rollercoaster” of the past few days. “It wasn't 83 tonight. It was 21, if anybody is upset, I don't care, but got the W, so that's all that matters…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/jRqOAOoZmZ — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 13, 2026

Adebayo and Miami now look to extend the winning streak to eight as the Orlando Magic visit on Saturday night.