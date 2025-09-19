With the Miami Heat preparing for the 2025-26 season, the team has received a huge blow before it starts with an injury to star Tyler Herro. As Herro and the Heat face a contract extension dilemma, the guard will miss the start of the season, according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

Herro will be getting surgery on Friday on his “left foot/ankle,” leading to him missing the start of the upcoming year. The issue in the ankle and foot had been “bothering” the 25-year-old since the “middle of the summer.”

“Multiple sources confirm that Heat guard Tyler Herro is undergoing surgery on his left foot/ankle today,” Chiang wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Herro won't be available for the start of the season.”

“This ankle/foot impingement has been bothering Herro since the middle of the summer,” Chiang continued. “Herro received PRP and cortisone injections in recent weeks in hopes of avoiding surgery, but the discomfort never subsided, and surgery was deemed necessary to avoid more issues down the road.”

The University of Kentucky product is coming off his best season in the NBA, leading to his first All-Star nod, averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from deep.

More information on Tyler Herro's injury with the Heat

Article Continues Below

While the rumors around the Heat will continue, there is currently no timetable for a potential return from the injury, but there is no doubt that it won't be a season-ending issue. The Miami Herald mentions that more information about a likely return could be revealed after the actual surgery on Friday.

As mentioned, this had been a lingering issue since the middle of the summer, when he first felt it in his left ankle “during a workout earlier this offseason.” While there had been steps to hopefully evade surgery and missed time, it seemed unavoidable, as it was a constant discomfort.

“Herro, 25, first felt discomfort in his left ankle during a workout earlier this offseason, according to a league source,” Chiang wrote. “Herro received platelet-rich plasma and cortisone injections in recent weeks in hopes of avoiding surgery, but the discomfort never subsided, and surgery was deemed necessary to avoid more issues down the road.”

With the Heat starting the season on the road for six of the team's first eight games and playing playoff teams in 11 of 15 to start the season, Herro's absence will be felt, with a prime opportunity for newcomer Norman Powell to get going. At any rate, Miami looks to improve after finishing 37-45, putting them 10th in the East.