After the Miami Heat's dominant win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, the team had a quick turnaround for a critical game on Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets, who were two games behind them in the Eastern Conference standings. However, the Heat would come out on top against the Hornets in the 128-120 win on the road, as head coach Erik Spoelstra gave insight into the result.

There's no denying how impressive Charlotte had been playing heading into Friday night, having been on a six-game winning streak and was 16-9 in their last 25 contests. Still, Miami would get a crucial victory in a high-pressure situation, which had been an issue for the team, making the win “gratifying” for Spoelstra.

“It was really gratifying to see our guys respond in these pressure moments,” Spoelstra said, via the team's YouTube page. “Our game has been trending in such a great way, both ends of the court. Our defense is becoming more consistent.”

“I really want our guys to have these kinds of moments, that's what I've been saying for the last month,” Spoelstra continued. “This is the best time of year. We feel like our game has been trending in such a great way on both ends of the court. Our defense is just getting more consistent. You see the efforts, and you see more guys making an impact. And then offensively, we felt that way since the turn of the new year, that our offense has been going in a good way.”

Coach Spo on the win tonight: "I really want our guys to have these kind of moments. Thats what i've been saying for the last month. This is the best time of year. We feel like our game has been trending in such a great way on both ends of the court… Now it becomes about these… pic.twitter.com/NoxEBuWdU7 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) March 7, 2026

The Heat overcomes high-pressure situations

Article Continues Below

With the Heat preparing for a playoff push, Friday night's win showcased the team playing to their potential, despite the team missing key pieces in Andrew Wiggins and Norman Powell, their leading scorer.

It was Miami's long-time duo of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro (who had a game-high 33 points) that led the way, especially in the final period, though there were many contributions from the likes of Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Dru Smith, and more.

“This was a big win…felt like a playoff game. It’s cool to see Charlotte get behind a team like this, sold out crowd, that type of intensity…It was very physical today, which we gutted that out,” Adebayo said after recording 24 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists.

Bam says tonight’s game vs the Hornets felt like a playoff game: “This was a big win — felt like a playoff game. It’s cool to see Charlotte get behind a team like this, sold out crowd, that type of intensity…It was very physical today which we gutted that out.” (via Miami Heat… https://t.co/a1niCxC7rY pic.twitter.com/1CuKYApcNn — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) March 7, 2026

Spoelsta would emphasize wanting the Heat to embrace games and wins like the one on Friday in Charlotte, as the environment was palpable, giving it a playoff atmosphere, as Adebayo mentioned. At any rate, the Heat (35-29, seventh in East) are home for the next 10 days, though a tough game is on deck with the Detroit Pistons coming to town on Sunday.