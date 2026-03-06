MIAMI – With the Miami Heat looking to make a playoff push with 20 games left in the season, entering Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, the team has once again been dealing with injury woes. Fans may feel deja vu from hearing that, but it's true this season again with the Heat aiming to avoid the play-in tournament, as head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about the approach he's having with injuries.

As mentioned, Miami has been dealing with a myriad of injuries for the past several seasons, leading to endless different starting lineups and rotations, which could lead to endless frustration and the inability to truly evaluate the quality of the team.

Looking at the current situation, the team's leading scorer, Norman Powell, suffered a groin sprain and is labeled as “week-to-week,” having already missed the last two games with no timetable in sight. Along with Nikola Jovic continuing to miss time with a back injury and Simone Fontecchio being a late scratch for Thursday with a groin injury, the issues keep piling up.

Especially with Tyler Herro getting back into rhythm after missing a total of 45 games this season, Spoelstra would speak about the approach of “going for it,” but being “responsible” with the health as well.

“We're going for it. So I know at this time of year, everybody's kind of dealing with something,” Spoelstra said. “We do want to be responsible, that was the case with Norm and Simo [Fontecchio], and hopefully, if you get to things early and you really attack it with the rehab, that it can be shorter term, but then there's going to be other cases that we just have to go for it and play bigger minutes for our main guys, I've been starting to do that anyway.”

Erik Spoelstra on the Heat continuing to deal with injuries and the balance of taking those into account at this point of the season: #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/lVIfpUboI8 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 5, 2026

Erik Spoelstra on the pressure the Heat are facing in a tight East

As the Heat star in Herro has been getting an even bigger role without Powell, injuries have gotten in the way of the duo being on the same court together and working on their chemistry. Both have only played in 12 games together this season, making it a small sample size for their production together, but with the mystery of when Powell's groin injury will heal up, Miami will have to make do.

Entering Thursday's game against the Nets, the Heat were one game back on the sixth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers, the spot they are looking at at least finish with to avoid the play-in tourney. However, from the sixth to 11th seed in the East, it's only separated by two and a half games, with anything can happen, which the pressure should give Miami a fire under itself.

“I like the pressure for this group,” Spoelstra said. “I think we need that pressure to really kick us into another gear. And there will be a lot of pressure in these games. There's going to be a lot of clutch games, close games, a lot of emotion in these games, you know.”

“I know we have a lot of competitors in our locker room, and I'm banking on that bringing out a better version of ourselves,” Spoelstra continued. “We have everything we need. We got a high-powered offense, we got a very good defense, can be as good as anybody in the league defensively. But we need to put it together, particularly in the moments of truth.”

Erik Spoelstra speaks about the frustration the Heat has with being a consistent play-in team and the upcoming pressure that will be on them. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/2q5YEXqgAo — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 4, 2026

At any rate, after Thursday's outing against Brooklyn, the eighth-seeded Heat has a crucial game against the ninth-seeded Charlotte Hornets, separated by one-and-a-half games.