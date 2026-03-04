The Miami Heat are attempting avoid falling into the Eastern Conference play-in tournament for the fourth straight season. Tyler Herro's ability to return to form will be critical in that pursuit.

After missing extended stretches earlier this season due to ankle surgery and a toe injury, Herro recently returned from a month-long absence due to a rib ailment. He turned in another efficient performance during Tuesday's 124-98 win over the Brooklyn Nets, posting 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting in 28 minutes.

“I'm just trying to find my rhythm,” Herro said postgame. “I've only played less than 20 games. And every other team and player have been in rhythm and playing since October. I really haven't played much five-on-five since last season. So it's just steps in the right direction, continuing to see where my shots are coming from. It's not all about scoring. It's about making the right play.”

Herro has averaged 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists on .484/.371/.941 shooting splits across six appearances after returning to Miami's lineup.

The Heat are 4-2 during that span, bringing them a half-game back of the Philadelphia 76ers for the Eastern Conference's sixth seed.

“I think he's making all of this look a whole lot easier than it actually is,” Erik Spoelstra said of Herro. “He hasn't played extended time. This is just really a short period of time that he's been back. But I think each game it'll get better. I trust Tyler and his work. He puts in so much time. But he just adds so much to our offense. Now we get this element of creativity. Definitely the shot making. You don't know where it's going to come from. And then once he gets you know his rhythm of the three ball going, I think that'll really help impact our offense to another level.”

The Heat have had issues taking care of business against inferior competition this season. However, they dominated the tanking Nets from the opening tip to the final buzzer on Tuesday.

Spoelstra's squad shot 45-of-91 (49.5 percent) from the field with 28 assists and 12 turnovers. Meanwhile, they held Brooklyn to 33-of-86 (38.4 percent) from the field and 6-of-32 (18.8 percent) from three while forcing 18 turnovers.

Miami, Philadelphia and the Orlando Magic are separated by a half game for the East's sixth through eighth seeds.

“It's the second half of the season. We need these wins. We can't have anymore slip-ups,” Bam Adebayo said. “We had enough during the first half of the season. You have to hold yourself to a higher standard accountability, and that gets uncomfortable sometimes cuz you know you feel like you you don't want to go too far. Uh but you know in that sense man we we've we've passed that stage and you know we're trying to do something special. Uh, and that's going to take all of us and we're going to have to co hold each other accountable and uh some intense situations.”