The Miami Heat put together another explosive offensive performance Friday night, with Tyler Herro leading the charge in a statement victory that even drew praise from the opposing locker room afterward. Herro’s performance showcased Miami’s offensive ability when clicking, and reinforced how difficult the Heat’s perimeter attack can be for opposing defenses to contain.

The Heat took down the Charlotte Hornets 128–120 on the road Friday at the Spectrum Center. Herro led the way with 33 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. The guard also knocked down eight triples while controlling the tempo throughout the game.

Herro’s offensive impact vs. Charlotte’s defense proved decisive late in the game. Miami briefly fell behind before closing strong in the fourth quarter, as Herro ignited a key run, drilling multiple shots from deep while continuously moving without the ball to create open looks.

Following the game, Hornets head coach Charles Lee discussed the defensive challenges Herro created. The Charlotte Observer's Hunter Bailey shared Lee’s comments on X, formerly Twitter, after the loss.

“Defensively, the Herro off-ball stuff, I thought we could have been a little tighter, staying connected to his body,” Lee said while referencing Miami’s zone defense and Herro’s movement away from the ball.

The former Kentucky Wildcats standout repeatedly relocated into open space, forcing defensive breakdowns and generating scoring opportunities that fueled Miami’s late offensive surge.

Hornets forward Brandon Miller also acknowledged the challenge of containing the Heat guard after the game in a video shared by the r/CharlotteHornets community onto the platform as well.

“I feel like Tyler Herro was just out there doing whatever he wants,” Miller said. “As long as we play with the mindset of not letting everybody come in here and feel comfortable, we should win every home game in Spectrum.”

The seven-year veteran’s performance snapped Charlotte’s six-game winning streak and powered Miami to another statement victory.