The New Orleans Saints fell to 2-10 with Week 13’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. New Orleans was officially eliminated from playoff contention for the fifth straight season. The Saints are in the running for the top pick in the 2026 draft and the team will use its final five games to evaluate the roster.

The Saints must decide if they’re going to stick with Tyler Shough under center next season or select one of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 class. Fortunately, New Orleans’ top receiver should be available to allow an honest assessment of the rookie passer.

Chris Olave drew a questionable tag for Sunday’s NFC South showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Olave is expected to play through a back injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chris Olave to battle through back injury in Week 14

After missing nine games in 2024, Olave has been remarkably durable this season. The fourth-year wideout has played in all 12 games for the Saints. And he leads the team with 73 catches for 781 yards and five touchdowns.

The production is impressive in a Saints passing attack that ranks 20th in the league. Olave is on pace to notch his third 1,000-yard season. If he continues at this clip with Shough under center, he’d blow away his previous career high of 87 receptions.

Olave has already tied his career-best mark with five touchdowns. That’s no small feat considering New Orleans boasts the league’s 30th-ranked scoring offense, averaging just 15.2 points per game.

Olave dealt with back spasms that downgraded him on the injury report ahead of Week 13. However, he was able to suit up against the Dolphins. And the team anticipates the former first-round pick will play again in Week 14.

The talented wideout’s presence will be all the more important with Alvin Kamara ruled out for Sunday’s game. The Saints’ veteran running back sprained his MCL in Week 12. While Kamara avoided an IR stint he hasn’t returned to practice since suffering the injury.