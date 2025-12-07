In a stunning turn of events that will reverberate through combat sports history at UFC 323, Joshua Van captured the UFC flyweight championship in the most shocking manner possible, defeating Alexandre Pantoja via TKO due to injury just 26 seconds into their UFC 323 encounter in Las Vegas. At 24 years old, Van etched his name into the record books as the second-youngest champion in UFC history and the first male UFC champion born in Asia.

😱🏆 A NEW ERA OF MARTIAL ARTS HAS BEGUN. THE FIRST FIGHTER BORN IN THE 2000’S IS NOW A CHAMPION. JOSHUA VAN DEFEATS ALEXANDRE PANTOJA AND IS THE NEW FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION. pic.twitter.com/t6hjdhBenw — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The fight unfolded in a blur of activity that defined Van's meteoric rise through the ranks. Pantoja attempted an aggressive head kick early in the bout, but disaster struck as “The Cannibal” planted his arm on the canvas while falling, catastrophically snapping his elbow. Referee Jason Herzog waved off the contest, handing the 15-2 fighter an unforgettable championship moment under the most unusual circumstances.

Ending one of the greatest runs in UFC history like this sucks. Feel horrible for Alexandre Pantoja. #UFC323 pic.twitter.com/TYMg9tinnY — Zach “🅂🄲🄷🅄🅉” Schumaker (@ZachSchumaker) December 7, 2025

Article Continues Below

Van's ascent has been nothing short of remarkable. The Myanmar-born competitor, who moved to the United States as a child seeking refuge from poverty and bullying, channeled his hardships into becoming the UFC's most explosive striker at 125 pounds. His inspiration came from Manny Pacquiao, and just like the eight-time world boxing champion, Van fought his way through adversity to reach the sport's pinnacle.

The 24-year-old's five-fight winning streak featured devastating performances against high-ranked opponents, including a memorable Fight of the Night victory over Brandon Royval just months prior. Van's blazing striking combinations and relentless pace had established him as a generational talent, but few expected his coronation to arrive quite so dramatically.

Pantoja's reign, which began in July 2023, included four dominant title defenses and an eight-fight winning streak. Despite his championship credentials and surgical approach to dominance, the injury halted his bid for a fifth consecutive defense in the most unfortunate fashion.

Van's championship victory transcends the sport's technical elements. For millions of Asian viewers worldwide, his triumph represents representation at the highest level of combat sports. At just 24 years and 57 days old, he trails only Jon Jones among the youngest champions in UFC history, cementing his legacy as one of the promotion's most compelling figures.