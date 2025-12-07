Star defender Maxx Crosby got a major status update ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Crosby is going through the seventh season of his NFL career, all with the Raiders. He shines in the league as one of the best defensive ends, putting constant pressure on opposing stars.

However, he was going through an ailment throughout Week 14 preparation. Crosby has been nursing a knee injury, but ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter provided a positive update on the star's availability.

“Raiders DE Maxx Crosby, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a knee injury, is expected to play vs. the Broncos, per source,” Schefter wrote.

What lies ahead for Maxx Crosby, Raiders

It is great news for the Raiders to get about Maxx Crosby when it comes to his injury. While the star pass rusher will look to be careful in not reaggravating the knee pain, he will make sure he plays at his best on the defensive side of the ball.

12 games into this season, Crosby has made 59 tackles, 23 TFLs, 17 quarterback hits, eight sacks, six pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and an interception. He's racked up four Pro Bowl selections throughout his career, on pace for his fifth consecutive accolade with how he has performed this season.

Las Vegas has a 2-10 record on the season, being at the bottom of the AFC West Division standings. They are behind the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Broncos at the moment. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at 15th place. They are above the Tennessee Titans while trailing the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.

Being ineligible for playoff contention, the Raiders will continue preparation for their matchup against the Broncos. The game will take place on Dec. 7 at 4:05 p.m. ET. After that, they will be on the road when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. ET.