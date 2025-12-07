The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without wide receiver Parker Washington for the Week 14 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Dealing with a hip injury, Washington was listed as questionable but is now not expected to play, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He missed most of last week’s 25-3 rout of the Tennessee Titans and logged a DNP/LP/LP practice progression this week.

Jacksonville will turn to Tim Patrick, Dyami Brown, and newly elevated practice squad receiver Austin Trammell to fill the No. 3 wideout role behind Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers. Trammell will also likely handle punt return duties in Washington’s absence.

Washington has caught 36 of 57 passes for 447 yards and three receiving touchdowns, with 23 receptions converting first downs in 12 games so far this season. He has also added two punt return touchdowns this season. Meyers leads the team with 51 receptions for 597 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jaguars enter Week 14 at 8-4, tied atop the AFC South with the Colts, who are also 8-4 but coming off a narrow 20-16 loss to the Houston Texans. Jacksonville has won three straight and four of its last five games, while the Colts have lost back-to-back games to the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston. Sunday will be the first of two matchups between these division rivals over the next four weeks, making it crucial for the AFC South standings.

Offensively, the Jaguars are averaging 202.8 passing yards and 123.3 rushing yards per game, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence recording 2,636 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Travis Etienne is the team's top rusher this season so far with 843 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Defensively, Jacksonville ranks first in rush yards allowed (82.4 per game), while standout players include Foyesade Oluokun (96 tackles), Devin Lloyd (45 tackles, four interceptions), and Josh Hines-Allen (six sacks).

Sunday’s game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.