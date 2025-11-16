MIAMI – Despite the Miami Heat losing to the New York Knicks last Friday, marking two straight losses, the team got some exciting news regarding star Tyler Herro. With the Heat guard in Herro taking key steps to an injury return, the biggest one was taken Sunday as he took part in practice.

It was Herro's first practice during this season for Miami. as he's missed time due to a surgery which was ““to alleviate posterior impingement syndrome in his left ankle.” Also impacting his left foot, Herro would make the return to practice, saying that he “feels great” and that he's looking at one to two weeks to make a return, barring any setbacks.

“Feels great just being out there with my teammates, being on the court with them, first time all season,” Herro said. “It felt great to be in the drills, my foot is getting better. I've been rehabbing around the clock every day since my surgery, trying to get back as soon as I can. I'm looking at about a week or two, hopefully, barring no setbacks.”

Tyler Herro says he’s “happy” to be back and he should return in a week or two. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/0iTG2IGLjB — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 16, 2025

The team has been inconsistent, though it has shown major promise on the offensive side of the ball, leading the NBA in pace with 106.34 possessions per game and averaging 125.3 points per game, second in the league. Now with the All-Star and also Bam Adebayo back at practice, it's looking up for the team, which has major “potential,” as Herro said to ClutchPoints.

“Knowing what this group is capable of and with the full strength with me and Bam [Adebayo] fully being back, and even before Bam went down, just seeing the potential in this group, the vibe, everything feels good again,” Herro said. “It's a great time for me to come back and get back into the swing of things. I'm ready for and excited for when that time is upon me.”

Asked Tyler Herro about the frustrations of being on the sidelines during the start of the season, agrees with that notion, especially since he sees the “potential” the team has. Would mention that the “vibe and everything feels good again.” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/KWIQhIOFXL — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 16, 2025

Heat's Tyler Herro on the confusing injury return timelines

With the Heat's recent woes, getting Adebayo and Herro back will be huge in bringing back the two leaders of the team together, as the two have yet to play a game this season with both on the floor. Herro's timeline has been all over the place, with the original set at eight weeks back on Sept. 19, though that has passed.

On Miami's media day on Sept. 29, Herro would then mention that the estimated return would be in “eight to 12 weeks,” though he wanted to come back in six. Herro would clarify by saying that “there never was a definitive timeline” and how it always depended on how his foot felt.

“The thing is, there never was a definitive timeline of when I would be back, when I had the surgery,” Herro said. “Everyone was kind of just putting numbers and weeks out there. It all depends on how I feel and how my foot responds. Some people have taken three months to five months with this same surgery. So it just depends on how my foot feels.”

With Tyler Herro due back post-Thanksgiving, as he said it’ll take one to two weeks, would say there was no “definitive timeline” on it since it depends on how the foot felt. Said he was hoping it to be six weeks originally, but was just getting back on court then. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/L0LlXpWbvW — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 16, 2025

Heat's Tyler Herro likely won't be eligible for accolades and honors

While Herro didn't get a contract extension from the Heat in the 20-day window to start October, both parties can come back to the negotiation table after the season. As Herro keeps missing games, he is close to being ineligible for certain awards and honors, with the 65-game minimum looking dim, such as being All-NBA, which would have contract implications, as getting the bid gets him a larger contract.

“I mean every year I try to come in with the mindset of playing the most games possible, not necessarily for accolades or anything like that,” Herro said. “I just want to be on the floor as much as possible. That’s what they pay me to do. Last season, I had a very healthy season, and this season started weird for me, something I couldn’t really control. So once I’m back on the floor again, I’m going to do as much as I can to be out there for every game possible. That’s what I want to do, that’s my goal.’

At any rate, the clock starts now as Miami and its fanbase wait to see if Herro returns in one or two weeks to make his long-awaited season debut, but in the meantime, the team plays the New York Knicks in a rematch on Monday night.