With Miami Heat star Tyler Herro set to miss the start of the season, the official timetable and what was treated have been revealed by the team. As the Heat prepare for the 2025-26 season, missing Herro will no doubt be a huge blow to the team, especially with the amount of time he will miss.

According to the team itself, Herro “is expected to miss around eight weeks” as he had surgery Friday in an effort “to alleviate posterior impingement syndrome in his left ankle.”

“The Miami Heat announced that Tyler Herro underwent successful surgery today to alleviate posterior impingement syndrome in his left ankle,” the team's statement said in a press release. “The 90-minute procedure was performed by Dr. Thomas San Giovanni and assisted by HEAT team physicians Dr. Harlan Selesnick and Dr. Frantz Lerebours at Doctors Hospital Surgery Center in Miami. Herro is expected to miss around eight weeks.”