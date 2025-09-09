As rumors surround Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier ahead of the upcoming season, there is no doubt fans are wondering what direction the team will take when it comes to the 31-year-old. With the Heat looking at possible trade candidates, there is also talk of a potential buyout of Rozier's contract, but the interest is a point of contention.

It has been reported in the past that Miami could be looking at buying out Rozier's $26.6 million contract for this upcoming season, but the interest from the player himself doesn't appear to be there. According to the latest report from Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel, Rozier's contract could be a catalyst, with the team wanting to add another player since they have space for one more guaranteed contract to reach the maximum number of 15.

However, there have not been any true conversations as the interest from Rozier doesn't appear to be present, as there is “without any outside options.”

“The Heat also could open such tax space for another player by merely waiving Rozier by the NBA contract guarantee deadline of Jan. 10, when all contracts become guaranteed,” Winderman wrote. “However, if the Heat were to take such a wait-and-see approach with Rozier and the veteran guard were to be injured and sidelined for the season, his full $26.6 million would be guaranteed.”

“There have been discussions about a Rozier buyout, but those talks have not gained traction, without any outside options for the veteran guard at the moment, as Rozier remains linked to a federal gambling investigation,” Winderman continued.

It has no doubt been an immensely frustrating development as Rozier has been disappointing on the floor ever since Miami traded a first-round pick and Kyle Lowry before the 2024 trade deadline.

Heat is still figuring out what to do with Terry Rozier's contract

While the rumors around Rozier and the Heat will continue, the player himself is also involved in a federal investigation related to sports betting during his time with the Charlotte Hornets, though the NBA had found no wrongdoing before.

Going into last season, he was to be a main offensive piece in the starting lineup, alongside Tyler Herro in the backcourt, but fell out of the rotation as the season went on. He would average 10.6 points per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from beyond the arc.

There's no denying that Rozier's contract demands a ton of space, which is why Miami is trying to find a way to move it.

“Although the Heat have an open spot on their standard roster, which is capped at 15 during the regular season, they currently lack room under the punitive NBA luxury tax to add a player even at the veteran minimum,” Winderman wrote. “That has had the team concurrently investigating possible options with the contract of veteran guard Terry Rozier, who struggled last season, falling out of the rotation.”

“Rozier is under contract for the coming season at $26.6 million, of which $24.9 million is guaranteed,” Winderman continued. “Should the Heat waive Rozier, they then would have the space needed under the luxury tax to add a replacement player at the veteran minimum.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what the Heat do with Rozier as training camp for the team starts on Sept. 30.