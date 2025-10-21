As it appeared doubtful that Miami Heat star Tyler Herro wasn't getting a contract extension this month, the deadline has officially passed, meaning both sides can return to negotiations in the offseason. With the Heat being without Herro to start the season as he deals with an ankle/foot injury, here is why the team decided not to go through with an extension at the moment.

The deadline to agree on a contract was midnight on Monday, which could have been as much as $149.7 million, but the team reportedly wanted to see how Herro can build off his career-best year last season, according to The Miami Herald. As Herro earned his first All-Star nod, he averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

“Monday’s 11:59 p.m. deadline for Herro to sign an extension with the Heat this year passed without the two sides reaching an agreement, a league source told the Miami Herald,” Anthony Chiang wrote. “After Herro turned in the best season of his NBA career last season, the Heat wants to see how he follows that up in the months ahead. According to a source, the Heat and Herro’s representation had discussions, but the Heat had not made a firm offer as of this past Friday.”

Herro has two years left on his current contract, so any extension would come in the 2027-28 season, but while Miami saves money now, the star guard could be eligible for a contract worth up to $206.9 million starting on July 1, 2026. However, it could be even up to a five-year, $380 million supermax contract if he were selected to an All-NBA team.

Heat's Tyler Herro downplays contract extension

While the Heat have had past problems with contract extension, as was the issue with star Jimmy Butler before being traded to the Golden State Warriors, Herro has downplayed the timeliness of one. He would say it's important to get one, but admitted it is not being a “top priority,” and even poking fun at the Butler situation, saying he will not lose his “joy.”

“But I do want to say that it’s not like a top priority, and I’m not going to hinder this season on getting an extension or not. I’m not going to lose my joy,” Herro said on Sept. 29, via The Miami Herald. “I ain’t going to lose my joy. I’m excited to play.”

“At the end of the day, I have two years on my contract,” Herro continued. “And if we don’t get something done, I’m not going to be a problem throughout the organization. I’m happy to be here, at the end of the day, and there are two years left. I would love to get something done, like I said, but we’ll see what happens.”

At any rate, Herro is still recovering as Miami will be without him to start the season on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic.