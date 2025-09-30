Tyler Herro is entering the new season with one eye on a potential contract extension with the Miami Heat. The 25-year-old earned his first All-Star appearance last season and his window to sign a new contract, potentially worth up $149.7 million for three years, opens on Wednesday.

And while the player himself is looking forward to getting past the negotiation table quickly and wants to stay in Miami, his main focus continues to be the season ahead. Herro took aim at Jimmy Butler’s viral “I want to get my joy back” comment made in January 2025 during the Heat’s media day.

“But I do want to say that it’s not like a top priority and I’m not going to hinder this season on getting an extension or not. I’m not going to lose my joy. I ain’t going to lose my joy. I’m excited to play,” he said with a laugh, per The Miami Herald.

Butler had famously uttered “probably not” when asked about whether he could find joy playing for the Heat.

“I got my joy back,” he had later said in April 2025 after starring in the Warriors’ Game 4 win over the Houston Rockets, per NBC Sports. Herro is in a different position considering he still has two years left on his current $120 million, four-year deal that he signed back in October 2022.

Tyler Herro's situation is unlike Jimmy Butler's with the Heat

Article Continues Below

Herro will receive $31 million for the upcoming campaign, which will rise to $33 million for the 2026-27 season. If he does not sign a new contract before the October 20 deadline, Herro will then be eligible for an extension worth as much as $206 million through four seasons next offseason.

Further, if he ends up earning another All-Star appearance in the coming season, the guard will become eligible for a supermax contract worth $380 million and five years. Hence, while the player claimed that staying at the Heat was “important” for him and that he would love to “get something done” in the next few weeks, the franchise has more to lose if they do not lock him up soon.

“And if we don’t get something done, I’m not going to be a problem throughout the organization,” he explained, signaling that Herro is also determined not to pose financial issues for the Heat.

Considering that, it seems likely that the negotiations will prove much more straightforward than how things panned out with Jimmy Butler.