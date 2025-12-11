LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers fell short in their bid to reclaim the NBA Cup title after they got eliminated in the quarterfinals by the San Antonio Spurs, 132-119, on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena.

The Spurs staved off every rally of the Lakers, who went down by as much as 24 points. The Purple and Gold cut the lead to eight points in the fourth quarter, but San Antonio managed to pull away.

With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 17-6, including 7-3 at home.

In the locker room after the game, James was asked about their outlook for the playoffs. The 40-year-old forward, however, sidestepped the question.

“It's December, right? We're talking about the playoffs? It's not okay. It's not my mindset. I can't think about what we can do in the playoffs in December,” said James in a video shared by ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“Talking about what type of damage we can do in the postseason in December, that’s not right for the basketball gods.”

If there's one player who knows that it's too early to discuss the playoffs, it's a 23-year veteran. James has seen everything in the NBA, and he understands the value of not looking ahead too much, especially when it isn't even the halfway of the season.

He, however, noted that the habits that they have built in the offseason can help them earn a ticket to the playoffs. Lakers coach JJ Redick stressed anew that they can't afford to keep making the same mistakes.

James had 19 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists, and three blocks against the Spurs. He also had a huge dunk over Luke Kornet in the second quarter.