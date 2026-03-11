The Knicks are generally careful with the basketball. They average 13.7 turnovers per game, which is the eighth-fewest in the NBA. However, they obviously perform worse when they turn the ball over more.

Knicks must limit bad turnover games

In 25 losses this season, the Knicks average 15.5 turnovers per game. They are 30-12 when they commit 14 or fewer turnovers, and they are 11-13 when they commit 15 or more. Granted, this is a problem for most teams, as turning the ball over has a zero-sum effect on a team's ability to score relative to the opportunities they present to opponents. But the problem isn't only that New York performs poorly when they turn the ball over, which is essentially the case for most teams; it's how often they exceed their average.

For context, the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder committed 15 or more turnovers just 17 times last season. And the 2024 NBA Champion Boston Celtics did so only 18 times in 2023-24. Comparatively, New York has done so 24 times this season–and 15 games remain.

Why Higher Turnovers Lead to Underperformance

The Knicks clearly thrive in a low-turnover, high-efficiency model. Under head coach Mike Brown, the Knicks maintain the fourth-lowest turnover rate in the league. They average a 10.5% turnover rate in wins this season; however, that figure jumps to 13.1% in losses.

Specifically, the points they surrender off of turnovers present a major problem. When New York turns the ball over, it turns into scoring opportunities for their opponents more often than not. And when the Knicks' defense is suffering, which was the case in a 2-9 stretch in January 2026, their turnover problems become unsustainable, as they begin to hemorrhage points.

Jose Alvarado could be key to Knicks taking care of basketball

One reason for the Knicks inconsistent ball security might have been their lack of a true backup point guard. The Knicks' 2025-26 identity is built on being an offensive juggernaut that hunts efficient shots, particularly corner threes. When they turn the ball over above their season average, they lose the possession game. And because they play at a slower pace (tied for 21st per ESPN), every lost possession is magnified.

Fortunately, this issue may have been solved by adding Jose Alvarado. Alvarado has helped New York achieve a more consistent rotation, taking on playmaking duties when Jalen Brunson needs a break. And he does so efficiently and productively. Alvarado has turned the ball over just 11 times in 14 games with the Knicks. And in those 14 games, New York is 10-4. And if you ignore the past two games—across which the Knicks have turned the ball over 39 times—they're averaging only 13 turnovers per game since adding the New York native.

Ultimately, it seems as if the Knicks' path to a championship depends on maintaining elite ball security. If they can frequently take care of the basketball, they will have far fewer problems come the 2026 NBA Playoffs. Conversely, if they succumb to sloppy play—as they've done in their recent two-game losing streak—it could be a challenging Spring for all involved.