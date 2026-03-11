Throughout his NBA career, Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma has never been one to see a shot he didn’t like, and during the team’s game against the Phoenix Suns he reached a significant career milestone with 10,000 career points.

Following the Bucks’ game, Kyle Kuzma gave a heartfelt response to reaching the 10,000 career points plateau.

“As a kid, I said my two dreams were I wanted to play in the NBA, and I wanted to score 10,000 points. Random, just so random how it happens,” Kuzma said. “I knew I was getting close over the past kind of month or whatever, and I feel like it was yesterday day or the day before. . .I looked to see how close I was, and I was praying this morning.

“I told God, ‘it would be pretty cool if I could score 30 tonight,’ because I knew where I kind of was. And I had 33. You can’t make it up, honestly.”

Although the Bucks lost the game against the Suns, 129-114, Kuzma etched his name in the history books as the latest NBA player to score 10,000 career points. He finished the game with 33 while shooting 12-of-21 (57.1 percent) from the field, 6-of-10 (60 percent) shooting from the 3-point line and 3-of-4 (75 percent) shooting from the free-throw line.

Kuzma’s name came up in trade rumors back at the deadline, but ultimately nothing materialized and the Bucks held on the veteran forward. The No. 27 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Kuzma has been a solid double-digit scoring threat throughout his career, helping the Los Angeles Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship.

This season, Kuzma has moved to the bench, playing in 59 games at a little over 26 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 13.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists with splits of 49.2 percent shooting from the field, 36.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 72.4 percent shooting from free-throw line.