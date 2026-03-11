Bradley Chubb will see the Miami Dolphins twice a year in 2026 thanks to the Buffalo Bills. The Bills locked him in for $43.5 million Tuesday, all after Miami parted ways with Chubb on Feb. 16.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed the Bills' move Wednesday afternoon, including how much guaranteed money Chubb earns.

Former Dolphins DE Bradley Chubb reached agreement on a three-year, $43.5 million deal worth up to $52.5 million that includes $29 million guaranteed with the Buffalo Bills, per @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports. pic.twitter.com/4tIgKndmpy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2026

Chubb is fresh off delivering 8.5 sacks for Miami in 2025 after sitting out 2024 with a torn ACL. He produced 22 sacks total in the Dolphins uniform. Now he'll play for his third NFL franchise but remain in the AFC East.

Bradley Chubb not first ex-Dolphins player to land with Bills

This isn't new for Buffalo when it comes to reeling in former ‘Phins players.

Safety Jordan Poyer played one season with Miami in 2024 before he pivoted back to Buffalo the following season. Poyer played in Orchard Park, N.Y., from 2017 to 2023 before the brief stop with the Dolphins.

Placekicker Dan Carpenter signed with Buffalo back in 2013 after spending his first five seasons in Miami. Tight end Charles Clay is one more who went from Dolphins to Bills; signing in 2015 after a four-season run with the former.

Chubb still addresses a pivotal need for Buffalo. The Bills ranked 12th in total defense last season. Except Buffalo struggled to create a consistent pass rush, which ultimately helped doom them in the NFL postseason among multiple other factors.

Gregory Rousseau led the way with only seven sacks. Joey Bosa delivered five from the opposite spot. Buffalo eventually settled for 36 sacks in total…but never sacked Bo Nix during the divisional round playoff loss. Hence why Chubb is coming over.