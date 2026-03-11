The Pittsburgh Steelers played surprisingly well during the 2025 season. Pittsburgh won the AFC North after finishing the regular season 10-7. Unfortunately, they got blasted by the Texans in the first round of the playoffs. While getting to the playoffs was an impressive accomplishment, it fits into the narrative of “elite mediocrity” that's hung over Pittsburgh for the past decade.

Realistically, the Steelers need to start stacking some great draft classes if they ever want to become a feared dynasty once again.

It could all start by nailing their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. But which players should be on Pittsburgh's radar?

Here is a roundup of which players are being mocked to the Steelers following the NFL Scouting Combine.

Note: This Steelers 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup only includes mock drafts released on March 2nd or later following the Combine.

QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

Tyler Sikkema, PFF

Realistically, the Steelers have been in the quarterback market ever since Big Ben retired.

Aaron Rodgers was a solid bridge quarterback in 2025 and all signs point to that also being true in 2026. But at this point in his career, there's no telling what Rodgers will do next.

That being the case, it could make sense for Pittsburgh to take a shot on someone like Simpson. Especially after he looked good throwing the football at the Combine.

“Simpson went through the on-field throwing sessions, despite not doing athletic testing, and I was impressed. It’s not the biggest part of a quarterback's evaluation, but for him to be in a new setting with new receivers and look as accurate as he did — specifically when throwing the deep ball — was fun to watch,” Sikkema wrote. “I think he’s in the mid-to-late first-round range.”

It would be hard to argue with an excellent process pick like this.

WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Jordan Reid, ESPN; Danny Kelly, The Ringer; Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

The wide receiver position is currently a popular choice among analysts as you'll see. So let's address the elephant in the room first.

Pittsburgh agreed to a trade with Indianapolis for WR Michael Pittman Jr. on March 9th. That move also involved Pittman signing a three-year contract worth $59 million.

Once that move is finalized, it will pair Pittman with DK Metcalf for the next three seasons. So do the Steelers need another wide receiver on top of that?

If the Steelers do add another receiver, Tyson would be a great pick.

Tyson would bring some much-needed versatility to Pittsburgh's receiving unit. Now that Pittman is in town, Tyson would almost certainly play the majority of his snaps from the slot.

He has a worrying injury history dating back to 2022 and has also struggled with drops. But he would take Pittsburgh's offense to another level if he becomes a reliable receiver.

WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints; Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports; Charles Davis, NFL.com

Boston is another receiver who is routinely mocked to the Steelers.

There's a lot to like about Boston as a prospect. Starting with the fact that NFL.com's Lance Zierlein gave him a pro comparison to Puka Nacua.

Boston could make sense for Pittsburgh because of his similarity to Metcalf and Pittman. All three receivers are 6-foot-4 and can bully smaller cornerbacks in contested catch situations. This trio would probably give the Steelers the tallest set of starters in the NFL by a wide margin.

Boston may need some time to get adjusted to the NFL game, which could set him up for a rotational role as a rookie.

Adding another physical receiver would be nice as an insurance policy. But realistically, I can see some analysts changing their tune after the Pittman signing.

WR Makai Lemon, USC

Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report

If the Steelers do go wide receiver in the first round, Lemon would be a perfect fit.

The USC product has drawn pro comparisons to Amon-Ra St. Brown for obvious reasons. Both players share the same alma mater and they play the game the exact same way.

Lemon has a similar build to St. Brown and projects as a slot receiver in the NFL. He would fit a big hole in Pittsburgh's offense and would seamlessly fit alongside Metcalf and Pittman at wide receiver.

Wide receiver may not be the biggest need for the Steelers. But adding a player like Lemon who legitimately has Pro Bowl upside is always a good move. Especially in the second half of the first round.

This is the kind of pick that could get Pittsburgh moving in the right direction.