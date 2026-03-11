The Las Vegas Raiders have been the talk of the league for the past 24 hours, after their trade to move Maxx Crosby was nixed by the Baltimore Ravens. The Raiders now have their top edge rusher back on the team, and there is a chance that they keep him unless another team offers a deal they like.

That's on the defensive side of the ball, but the Raiders have some moves to make on offense as well. With the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, there is an expectation that they'll select Fernando Mendoza as they look for their franchise quarterback. They'll also need to have veteran depth behind him, and in that case, there is an option they're looking to sign, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“Expect the Las Vegas Raiders to show interest in Kirk Cousins as they look for a veteran QB addition to help develop presumptive No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza,” Russini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Cousins would be the perfect option for the Raiders if they decide to sign a quarterback who won't cost much. Last season with the Atlanta Falcons, he showed that he could still be of service when Michael Penix Jr. went down with his knee injury. Cousins was one game away from getting the Falcons to the playoffs in a division that struggled for most of the season.

If Cousins signs with the Raiders, he'll be in a backup role where he could help teach a rookie like Mendoza the ropes of the NFL as he tries to navigate his first season in the league. If Mendoza happens to struggle throughout the season and the Raiders want to bench him for a little while, Cousins could come in and be a solid option for however long they need him to.