The Miami Heat are set to play the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. Is Tyler Herro playing in the game, though?

Herro is dealing with an injury at the moment. The Heat understand that having Herro available against the Bucks would prove to be crucial, of course.

Here is everything we know about Tyler Herro's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Bucks.

Tyler Herro's injury status vs. Bucks

Herro is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report due to a right thigh contusion.

The Heat are hopeful that the injury is not too serious. Herro has played well in 2024-25, as he was selected to his first career NBA All-Star team.

The Heat are currently 10th in the Western Conference with a 35-42 record. They hold the same record as the Atlanta Hawks, however. Miami would love to clinch the No. 9 seed and have home court advantage for the first game of the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The Heat will need Herro on the floor as they gear up for the tournament. When it comes to the question of if Tyler Herro is playing tonight vs. the Bucks, though, the answer is maybe.

Heat's injury report

Seven players are listed on the Heat's injury report for Saturday night's game.

Tyler Herro (right thigh contusion): Questionable

Haywood Highsmith (left Achilles soreness): Questionable

Duncan Robinson (left sacroiliac joint dysfunction): Available

Nikola Jovic (broken right hand): Out

Andrew Wiggins (right hamstring tendinopathy): Out

Kevin Love (personal reasons): Out

Dru Smith (left Achilles surgery): Out

Bucks' injury report

The Bucks have five players listed on the injury report.