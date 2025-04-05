The Miami Heat are set to play the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. Is Tyler Herro playing in the game, though?
Herro is dealing with an injury at the moment. The Heat understand that having Herro available against the Bucks would prove to be crucial, of course.
Here is everything we know about Tyler Herro's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Bucks.
Tyler Herro's injury status vs. Bucks
Herro is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report due to a right thigh contusion.
The Heat are hopeful that the injury is not too serious. Herro has played well in 2024-25, as he was selected to his first career NBA All-Star team.
The Heat are currently 10th in the Western Conference with a 35-42 record. They hold the same record as the Atlanta Hawks, however. Miami would love to clinch the No. 9 seed and have home court advantage for the first game of the NBA Play-In Tournament.
The Heat will need Herro on the floor as they gear up for the tournament. When it comes to the question of if Tyler Herro is playing tonight vs. the Bucks, though, the answer is maybe.
Heat's injury report
Seven players are listed on the Heat's injury report for Saturday night's game.
- Tyler Herro (right thigh contusion): Questionable
- Haywood Highsmith (left Achilles soreness): Questionable
- Duncan Robinson (left sacroiliac joint dysfunction): Available
- Nikola Jovic (broken right hand): Out
- Andrew Wiggins (right hamstring tendinopathy): Out
- Kevin Love (personal reasons): Out
- Dru Smith (left Achilles surgery): Out
Bucks' injury report
The Bucks have five players listed on the injury report.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (left foot sprain): Probable
- AJ Green (right AC joint sprain): Probable
- Damian Lillard (right calf deep vein thrombosis): Out
- Bobby Portis (league suspension): Out
- Jericho Sims (right thumb UCL sprain): Out