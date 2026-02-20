The Miami Heat visit the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night as Tyler Herro and Norman Powell headline Miami’s injury report entering the matchup. Herro is listed as probable while dealing with a right costochondral rib injury, while Powell is questionable due to low back tightness after missing time before the All-Star break, per the official injury report

Here’s everything we know about Tyler Herro and Norman Powell’s injuries and their playing status vs. the Hawks.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Tyler Herro, Norman Powell injury status vs. Hawks

Given Tyler Herro is probable on the injury report, the expectation is that he will suit up at least for limited minutes against the Hawks. Herro has missed significant time this season after suffering three fractured ribs during a January loss to Indiana, forcing him to sit out 15 consecutive games entering the All-Star break.

The timing of his return is crucial for a Miami team sitting 29–27 and eighth in the Eastern Conference, just two games behind the sixth seed as the playoff race tightens.

Herro has been productive when available, averaging 21.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 49.7% from the field and 35.8% from three across limited appearances. The Heat’s offense has slipped from 13th in offensive rating (115.7) early in the season to 22nd (112.6) during his absence.

Norman Powell’s status is less certain. The veteran wing is listed as questionable with lower-back tightness after missing the Heat’s final two games before the break.

Powell has been one of Miami’s most consistent scorers, averaging 23 points per game while ranking among the league’s better perimeter threats with 2.9 made three-pointers per game.

Heat injury report

Tyler Herro — Probable (Right costochondral rib injury)

Norman Powell — Questionable (Low back tightness)

Article Continues Below

Keshad Johnson — Questionable (Left calf soreness)

Terry Rozier — Out (Not with team)

Andrew Wiggins — Available (Toe inflammation)

Pelle Larsson — Available (Finger injury)

Simone Fontecchio — Available (Illness)

Dru Smith — Available (Ankle soreness)

Kasparas Jakucionis — Available (Ankle inflammation)

Hawks injury report

Jonathan Kuminga — Out (Knee)