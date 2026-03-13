The Detroit Pistons are looking to get back on track after recently going through a slump, which saw them lose four straight games. They stopped the bleeding on Tuesday with a rout of the Brooklyn Nets, 138-100.

The Pistons are 7-5 since their brawl with the Charlotte Hornets in February, which some believe impeded the team's focus. The incident could have been way worse and derailed Detroit's campaign completely.

But lessons were learned, and the Pistons are now trying to move forward. Duncan Robinson admitted on “The Young Man and The Three” that he regretted not trying to stop Isaiah Stewart from storming the court.

“I couldn’t have stopped it, but I hate not seeing him on the court. So if I could have done something to stop him from getting to Miles (Bridges), but he’d obviously made up his mind, there was nothing I was going to do in that moment,” said Robinson.

Fans mocked the 31-year-old shooter for walking away and not doing anything during the brawl. To some, Robinson abandoned his teammates.

He said he understood the narrative being peddled, but he maintained that he always has his teammates' backs.

“I do think that Stew and my teammates know that I ride for them. Obviously, it’s going to be a little different than how Stew rides for his teammates. I’m also going to be authentically me, right? In that moment, I got captured. It looked bad. It did, to be honest. It didn’t look like I was down for the cause,” added Robinson.

“Next time, I’m going to grab someone. At least fake it, kind of get in the middle. But I felt it was like helping Bill Nye with a science project. Like he’s got it taken care of, you know what I mean?”

The brawl led to heavy sanctions, with Stewart and Jalen Duren getting suspended for seven games and two games, respectively. Bridges and Moussa Diabate, meanwhile, were both suspended for four games.

The Pistons won that game, 110-104. Robinson had 18 points on 8-0f-10 shooting, three rebounds, and four assists.