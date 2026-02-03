On Tuesday evening, the Miami Heat will hit the floor at home against the divisional rival Atlanta Hawks. Norman Powell is on the injury report once again for this one, currently listed as questionable due to personal reasons. Here's everything we know about Powell's status and his availability vs the Hawks on Tuesday.

Norman Powell's status vs the Hawks

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Norman Powell will be able to suit up against the Hawks on Tuesday night. Powell most recently played last week on the road against the Chicago Bulls, and missed the Heat's subsequent two games, which were also against Chicago, with the teams splitting the set.

Powell was recently named an All-Star reserve for his efforts on the 2025-26 season, and will be sure to get a big hand from the Miami crowd whenever he does suit up again at home.

Joining Powell on the injury report is Tyler Herro, who will remain out of the lineup with a rib injury, while Nikola Jovic is listed as questionable.

For the Hawks, Kristaps Porzingis is questionable after missing multiple weeks with an Achilles injury, while Onyeka Okongwu is out with a dental fracture.

Overall, the Heat have been up and down this season, and would once again be in play-in territory if the season ended today, as would the Hawks, which is becoming a familiar spot for both teams over the last couple of years.

Last year, the Heat ended the Hawks' season with a win in the play-in tournament on the road, but both teams would like to get off that carousel if possible down the stretch of the 2025-26 season.

In any case, tipoff between the Hawks and Heat is set for Tuesday night at 7:30 pm ET from South Beach.