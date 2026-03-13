Undoubtedly, Isaiah Stewart is one of the most fiery players in the NBA. A personality fitting for the Detroit Pistons, an organization known for its aggressive style.

Now, Stewart is letting into his mindset that enables him to go out on the floor and raise hell, per The Young Man and The Three Podcast. Ultimately, Stewart equated stepping on the floor to entering the battlefield.

“I would just say I’m just very competitive and I view the court as like us going to war,” Stewart said. “I know the other team is trying to take our heads off. So, it’s just like a flip, like I got something to defend. I just got pride. I’m not going to lay down and let you have an easy game.”

“It just goes to show that they don’t know me, and that’s just them judging me off of a moment. I’ve had so many different teammates that I’ve competed against that didn’t like me, then they came to Detroit, it’s just like dang, Stu is different. It’s great to have him as a teammate as a brother.”

This year, Stewart has played in 53 games. He is averaging 10.0 points, 5.1 assists, and shooting 53.6% from the field. Meanwhile, the Pistons have the best record in the Eastern Conference at 46-18.

However, his enforcer label has gotten the best of him at times.

In February, Stewart received a six-game suspension for an altercation during the Pistons' game against the Charlotte Hornets. Over the course of his career, Stewart has garnered around 15 total suspensions.