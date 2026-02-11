On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat will hit the floor for the final time before the All-Star break against the New Orleans Pelicans on the road. The Heat will be without Norman Powell in this one, as he has been ruled out due to a back issue. Here's everything we know about Powell's injury situation ahead of the game vs the Pelicans.

Norman Powell's injury situation for the Heat

Given the fact that he has not yet been ruled out of either the three-point contest or the All-Star game itself at the upcoming NBA All-Star weekend, it wouldn't seem that Norman Powell's back issue is anything to be too concerned about moving forward.

Powell was recently named a reserve for the big game due to his performance this season in his first year in South Beach, where he has tended to be the only source of perimeter offense at times for the Heat.

Meanwhile, joining Powell on the injury report for the game against the Pelicans is Andrew Wiggins, who is questionable due to left toe inflammation, and Pelle Larson, who is out due to a right forearm strain. Tyler Herro will remain out due to a rib injury.

Micah Peavy is questionable for the Pelicans due to a toe sprain.

Overall, the Heat have been a disappointment this year, currently sitting at 28-27 ahead of the game in New Orleans. The Heat would be in the play-in tournament for a fourth straight year if the season ended today, and Powell's offensive firepower is one of the main reasons that the Heat aren't a lottery team at this point.

The team will certainly be hoping that his back issue is not anything too severe moving forward, as will fans of the NBA as a whole, who have already seen several players bow out of Sunday's All-Star game due to injury.