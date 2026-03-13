Mike Tomlin has ducked the NFL spotlight following his sudden decision to resign. He could've been preparing for season 20 with the Pittsburgh Steelers this fall. But the Super Bowl winner finally made his first comments Thursday since stepping down.

Tomlin appeared at a community event honoring his impact in the Steel City. He picked up the microphone to accept his honor at the Ireland Funds Gala.

“It's often said we're not here for a long time, we’re here for a good time. Like you have to choose. And I think our experience here in Pittsburgh and with the Great Steelers organization exemplifies that — We were here for a long and really good time,” Tomlin told the crowd.

Mike Tomlin’s first public comments since resigning from the Steelers come as he and his wife Kiya are honored with the Patricia R. Rooney Community Impact Award at the Ireland Funds Gala. pic.twitter.com/K6yjU2Ztno — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 13, 2026

Tomlin was filled with gratitude in accepting his award while also reflecting back on his Steelers run. One that saw zero losing seasons, two Super Bowl appearances and one title in the 2008 season.

Steelers aggressively adding to roster post Mike Tomlin

Article Continues Below

Now the franchise turns to their fourth head coach in franchise history with Mike McCarthy. Pittsburgh has aggressively spent money to hand McCarthy some weapons.

The biggest addition in their NFL Free Agency period is trading for Michael Pittman Jr.. “MP2” arrived after a botched deal for Alec Pierce of the Indianapolis Colts. But the Steelers land a two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver and past 100-catch talent.

But he's not the only new weapon heading to the Steel City. McCarthy has his lead running back in place in landing Rico Dowdle. The incoming RB1 is fresh off delivering 1,076 yards with six touchdowns for the Carolina Panthers.

Pittsburgh boosted the defense too and the playoff experience in the room, signing Jaquan Brisker from the Chicago Bears Thursday to a one-year deal.