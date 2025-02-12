Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to broaden his business ventures with a fresh investment in the tech-driven sports industry, per Afrotech. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar has joined the growing list of backers for ScorePlay, an artificial intelligence-powered sports media management platform.

A Star-Studded Investment in AI Sports Tech

ScorePlay, founded in 2021 by CEO Victorien Tixier and CTO Xavier Green, provides AI-driven solutions that streamline media content management for sports organizations. The platform automates the organization and distribution of photos and short video clips, allowing teams to maximize engagement across social media and with their athletes.

Antetokounmpo is one of several high-profile investors supporting the company’s vision. Other notable names include “The Twenty Minute VC” founder Harry Stebbings, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, former Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg, and soccer icon Alex Morgan.

“The idea is to maximize distribution, both on your own social channels and by providing content to your athletes, who are your best storytellers,” Tixier told CNBC. The platform’s appeal has already attracted interest from Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s 35V family office, as well as former NFL quarterback Eli Manning. ScorePlay recently secured a $13 million Series A funding round led by Stebbings’ 20VC, with Antetokounmpo among the investors further backing its growth.

This move aligns with the NBA star’s growing presence in venture capital. Through his firm, Build Your Legacy Ventures (BYL), Antetokounmpo has focused on investments in sports and entertainment, further cementing his influence beyond the basketball court.

Expanding Beyond Sports

Antetokounmpo’s business acumen extends far beyond AI-driven sports tech. In April 2024, he partnered with PREMIA Properties to acquire the Village Cinema Rentis shopping complex in Attica, Greece. The deal, valued at €14.1 million, holds sentimental significance for the Bucks forward, as he and his brother Thanasis grew up in the area.

“Our vision is to enhance the space, offering people and their families unforgettable moments while implementing our broader plans for the development of sports,” Antetokounmpo stated following the acquisition.

His entrepreneurial reach doesn’t stop there. At the end of 2024, he entered the film industry as a co-producer of a heist comedy set on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Ohanian, one of ScorePlay’s key investors, praised the platform’s rapid growth and efficiency in a CNBC interview. “The last two years, they’ve just continued to execute above expectations, and ScorePlay has just done such a heck of a job growing here in the States,” he said.

As Antetokounmpo’s portfolio expands across multiple industries, his latest investment in AI-driven sports technology reinforces his long-term vision of blending sports, media, and innovation.