The Milwaukee Bucks (33-25) made a statement on Thursday night, defeating three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (38-21) in the Fiserv Forum, 121-112. They are letting fans know that the Eastern Conference might not be a two-team race after all. If the 2021 NBA champions can stay on the attack in the coming months, then the playoffs could be interesting. Before that time arrives, though, they want to lock down their roster.

Milwaukee intends to sign forward/center Pete Nance to a two-way NBA contract, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania. The 25-year-old is the son of three-time All-Star and former All-Defensive First-Team selection Larry Nance Sr. and younger brother of injured Atlanta Hawks big man Larry Nance Jr.

Pete Nance hopes to stick on the Bucks

He played four seasons with Big Ten program Northwestern before wrapping up his college career at North Carolina in the 2022-23 campaign. The Wildcats made the NCAA Tournament right after Nance transferred to Chapel Hill, while the Tar Heels narrowly lost out on the national championship the year before he arrived, so this player has never actually experienced the excitement of the postseason.

That could change this year, though. If Nance can earn a role for himself on the Bucks, perhaps they will keep him on the roster for the playoffs. He has a long way to go before attaining such job security, but the 6-foot-10 native of Akron, Ohio is surely grateful for the opportunity.

Nance has played 15 total games in the NBA over the last two seasons, starting with the Cleveland Cavaliers– the franchise that retired his father's No. 22 jersey– and playing seven games for the Philadelphia 76ers this past January. He averages 1.2 points and 0.9 rebounds in 6.3 minutes per game for his career. Milwaukee will see what this third-year player can bring to the organization.

How high is Milwaukee's ceiling?

In the meanwhile, the team will try to build on the momentum it gained from overpowering the Nuggets. Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was fantastic, totaling 28 points on 11-of-23 shooting to go with 19 rebounds, seven assists and one block. Fellow champ Brook Lopez did his part to secure the win, scoring 22 points and even unleashing a ferocious dunk with Jokic guarding him. Damian Lillard only took nine shots but added an efficient 19 points while recording two steals.

When Milwaukee prevails on a night when one of its top two guys is not reaching double-figures in shot attempts, it sends a message to the rest of the league that this franchise can still be a problem in the East. Of course, time will tell if the Bucks are a genuine threat or just a nuisance the contenders have to dispatch en route to the conference finals.

Pete Nance will do what he can to make sure they are as healthy and prepared as possible for a pivotal postseason quest this spring.