The Atlanta Hawks gained some new players on the team at the trade deadline, but they recently lost some of their regular contributors against the Orlando Magic. Larry Nance Jr. and Vit Krejci went down with injuries during the game, and the Hawks recently offered an update on both players.

Krejci left the game against the Magic after Jonathan Issac fouled him under the basket, which led him to land on his back.

“Vit Krejci left Monday night’s game due to a lower back contusion,” the Hawks wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Further evaluation and imaging at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex confirmed a non-displaced lumbar fracture. He will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks, and an update will be provided at that time.”

Nance left the game after Franz Wagner clipped his leg, which led it to awkwardly bend. Nance needed help from his teammates to walk off the floor.

Larry Nance Jr. left Monday night’s game with a right knee injury,” the Hawks wrote. “Further evaluation and imaging at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex revealed a non-displaced fracture of his right medial femoral condyle. He will be re-evaluated in approximately six weeks, and an update will be provided at that time.”

These are tough losses for the Hawks, but they've shown all season that they don't have a problem adapting and embracing the next-man-up mentality. That's how Krejci and Nance both got their extended roles with the team this season, and more players will step up in their roles.

It helps that the Hawks got depth at the trade deadline with Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, and Terance Mann, and they've already shown through two games that they'll be crucial to the team's success for the remainder of the season. If they can step up, the absence of Krejci and Nance won't be that bad.