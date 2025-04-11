After a 136-111 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed he enjoys his team's current position in the regular season. With the playoffs quickly approaching, and Bucks All-Star Damian Lillard on the mend since March 18, Antetokounmpo understands the importance of his team building momentum before the postseason.

After Thursday's win, Antetokounmpo said he likes the level the Bucks are competing at.

“I kind of like where we are right now. We’re competing. We’re able to score the ball. We always keep our composure no matter what time and score,” Antetokounmpo said. “Guys are competing. I love where we are right now. We just got to stay humble and go at each game in front of us with everything that we have.”

Still, Giannis reminded reporters that beating the Pelicans isn't playoff basketball. For Antetokounmpo, nothing in the regular season can compare to the intensity in the postseason. But preparing now is the goal for what's the come.

“The intensity is higher. Their attention to detail is different. Their physicality is different. Some people can say that their body gets heavier. No, it's not the same,” Antetokounmpo said. “It's not the same. But, at the end of the day, it's basketball, and I believe that teams cannot just flip the switch.

“Just because it's the playoffs, you'll become Michael Jordan — I don't think it works that way. I think you have to build habits throughout the regular season, throughout every single day, week, and month that you play in the regular season,” Antetokounmpo concluded.

Giannis Antetokounmpo responds to LeBron James' 1970 take

Before beating the Pelicans, Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo replied to Lakers' LeBron James' take regarding how Antetokounmpo would dominate the competition. James says Antetokounmpo could score 200+ points in a single game.

“You're trying to tell me Giannis wouldn't be able to play an NBA game in the '70s?” LeBron pondered during his PMS appearance. “Giannis Antetokounmpo would have 250 points in a game in the '70s — 250. That's no disrespect, but seriously.”

A reporter brought James' remarks to Antetokounmpo's attention.

“Great compliment, but I don't like comparing eras. It's not fair,” Giannis said. “And you know, if I played in the 70's, how everybody practiced and how everybody played, I would've played the same way. That's all you knew at the time, and the game evolves.”

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will face the Pistons on Friday and host their regular-season finale against the same team on Sunday.