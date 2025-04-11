Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers provided a new update on Damian Lillard regarding his recovery from a blood clot injury.

Lillard has been on the sidelines since March 18, his last game being against the Golden State Warriors. The Bucks announced that he is dealing with a deep vein thrombosis, which has now forced him to miss 12 straight games.

Rivers gave an update on his timetable ahead of the Bucks' game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, per team reporter Jim Owczarski. He continues to be positive about Lillard's recovery, hoping for him to return for the playoffs.

“Everything is still progressing positively. Last test was fantastic. So, you know, that's about all I have. Fingers crossed,” Rivers said.

What's next for Damian Lillard, Bucks

It will be crucial for the Bucks to have Damian Lillard back for the playoffs, but most importantly, at full health.

In the meantime, Milwaukee did their due diligence in blowing out the Pelicans 136-111 on Thursday night. Having trailed in the first quarter, the Bucks outscored New Orleans in the last three quarters as they took the momentum and never looked back.

Six players scored in double-digits for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. He shot 11-of-17 from the field and 5-of-10 from the free-throw line. Kevin Porter Jr. came next with 20 points and seven assists, Kyle Kuzma put up 17 points and three rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. provided 17 points and two steals.

Milwaukee improved to a 46-34 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are three games behind the Indiana Pacers and four games behind the New York Knicks.

Following Thursday's win over the Pelicans, marking their sixth straight, the Bucks will prepare for their next matchup. They face the Detroit Pistons on April 11 at 7 p.m. ET.