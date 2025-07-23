While the conversation surrounding the Dallas Cowboys likely isn't what the team hoped for heading into training camp, with fans focused on the back-and-forth banter between Jerry Jones and star players like Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs, it's easy to forget that the organization did make a few major moves during the offseason.

After slowly watching their offensive weapons leave for one reason or another, Dak Prescott was finally afforded another playmaker to throw to, with Jones pairing his star wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb, with former Pittsburgh Steelers WR1 George Pickens in his starting lineup. The team also loaded up on other interesting options across the lineup, with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders joining the conversation at running back while Tyler Booker, Jaydon Blue, and Jay Toia joined the offense from the draft.

Factor in new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and his rejiggered offensive staff, and the Cowboys might just return to the playoffs next January, even in a loaded NFC East.

While playing catch at training camp, a fan asked Lamb if he thought he and Pickens were in line for the best season of their careers, and the Pro Bowler gave a short but definitive response.

“For sure,” Lamb declared.

On paper, the idea of Lamb having a career-best year with the addition of Pickens is a great hope, but is it really feasible? In 2023, Lamb had almost 1,750 receiving yards while hauling in 31.5 percent of the Cowboys' total completions. Pickens, by contrast, has been targeted at least 100 times in each of the last two seasons and will likely demand similar offensive inclusion this fall too, considering he's in a contract year.

Still, even if both Lamb and Pickens have great but not career-best seasons, that doesn't mean using the duo as a 1-2 punch won't make them endlessly more effective versus playing the role of offensive focal point. If everything clicks, who knows? Maybe Lamb and Pickens will finally get to achieve something new: a deep playoff run.