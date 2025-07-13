Having parity in the NBA can be rare at times. Despite this, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers is supportive o the fact that it currently exits.

There hasn't been a repeat champion since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. Nor has there been a dynasty as dominant as the Warriors themselves from 2015 to 2019 and 2022. Every team after them has been new or claimed the title after going through a drought.

Rivers gave his thoughts on the past champions not being repeats during a Summer League interview via SiriusXM on Saturday. He believes the current parity in the league is the best it has been since the early 2000s.

“I don't think the NBA has been more open to anybody winning a title in 20 years,” Rivers said.

What lies ahead for Doc Rivers, Bucks

Article Continues Below
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) exits the game in the fourth quarter as head coach Doc Rivers shakes his hand during game four against the Indiana Pacers of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum.
Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

It's a big claim for Doc Rivers to make about parity in the NBA. To his points, the last six years have been historic for the league.

After the Warriors' repeat, the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, and Oklahoma City Thunder have taken their places on the throne. This marked the first time in NBA history that there wasn't a repeat champion in that timeframe.

Teams continue to look for ways to enter the mix as championship contenders. And while some came up short, there are those who struck lightning and have maximized the talent they have at their disposal.

It's gotten much harder for teams to pull off a three-peat, or a repeat no less. Some may say that having different champions decrease the quality of past rivalries, it does increase the level of intrigue of who can be next to sit on the throne. For Rivers, he sees it as a great thing that can benefit the league for years to come.

More Milwaukee Bucks News
image thumbnail
Cole Anthony to sign with Bucks after contract buyout with GrizzliesRichard Pereira ·
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Myles Turner gets real on 2025 return to Indiana with BucksAlex House ·
Bucks news: Myles Turner sends message to fans, 'I don't hate ya'll no more'
Bucks’ Myles Turner sends message to fans, ‘I don’t hate ya’ll no more’Chris Spiering ·
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers pats guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks waived Damian Lillard in NBA Free Agency for Myles Turner.
Doc Rivers breaks silence on Damian Lillard releaseYasmin Edañol ·
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers talks with forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Bucks’ Doc Rivers reveals Giannis’ reaction to point guard suggestionMalik Brown ·
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jamaree Bouyea (15) drives against Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) in the second half at Fiserv Forum.
Bucks stun Nuggets with wild Summer League buzzer-beaterAlex House ·