Having parity in the NBA can be rare at times. Despite this, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers is supportive o the fact that it currently exits.

There hasn't been a repeat champion since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. Nor has there been a dynasty as dominant as the Warriors themselves from 2015 to 2019 and 2022. Every team after them has been new or claimed the title after going through a drought.

Rivers gave his thoughts on the past champions not being repeats during a Summer League interview via SiriusXM on Saturday. He believes the current parity in the league is the best it has been since the early 2000s.

“I don't think the NBA has been more open to anybody winning a title in 20 years,” Rivers said.

"I don't think the NBA has been more open to anybody winning a title in 20 years." Doc Rivers talks about the current state of the league.

What lies ahead for Doc Rivers, Bucks

It's a big claim for Doc Rivers to make about parity in the NBA. To his points, the last six years have been historic for the league.

After the Warriors' repeat, the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, and Oklahoma City Thunder have taken their places on the throne. This marked the first time in NBA history that there wasn't a repeat champion in that timeframe.

Teams continue to look for ways to enter the mix as championship contenders. And while some came up short, there are those who struck lightning and have maximized the talent they have at their disposal.

It's gotten much harder for teams to pull off a three-peat, or a repeat no less. Some may say that having different champions decrease the quality of past rivalries, it does increase the level of intrigue of who can be next to sit on the throne. For Rivers, he sees it as a great thing that can benefit the league for years to come.