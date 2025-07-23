What do you do when your young core feels stuck between promise and production? If you’re the Memphis Grizzlies, you shake the snow globe. You flip the script, shuffle your assets, and hope the next configuration clicks. However, after a flurry of moves in the 2025 offseason, the only thing certain about Memphis is its uncertainty.

A Whirlwind Offseason

The Grizzlies were anything but idle this offseason. They made headlines by trading away Desmond Bane and executed a draft-night move to leap up for Cedric Coward. Afterwards, they handed Jaren Jackson Jr a $240 million extension and retained restricted free agent Santi Aldama on a three-year, $52.5 million deal. They also added Ty Jerome to bolster their backcourt. Memphis signed him to a three-year, $28 million contract.

It’s a flurry of moves, but these do not necessarily move them forward. The Bane trade brought in valuable draft capital, and Jackson’s extension came at a relative discount after he missed out on All-NBA honors. Those are wins in a vacuum.

Zoom out, though, and the picture is less convincing. Without Bane’s shot creation and perimeter scoring, and with Ja Morant still surrounded by uncertainty after two injury-riddled seasons, the Grizzlies' offensive identity feels shaky. There's been plenty of movement, but the destination remains unclear.

Here we will look at and discuss the perfect move that the Memphis Grizzlies must still make in the 2025 NBA offseason.

The Perfect Move: Acquire Alec Burks

So how do the Grizzlies make sense of this reshuffled deck? They add clarity and a little shooting insurance by acquiring Alec Burks.

At 33 years old, Burks isn’t the flashiest name on the board. That said, if Memphis wants to stabilize the roster and maximize this awkward transitional window, there may be no better option available. Burks brings plug-and-play reliability, veteran poise, and most crucially—spacing.

He is an athletic 6’6” wing with a versatile skill set. As such, Burks proved during his stint with the Miami Heat last season that he’s far from finished. After Jimmy Butler was traded midseason, Burks stepped into the starting lineup for stretches and held his own. In 14 starts, he averaged 11.1 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting a blistering 46.7 percent from deep.

3-and-D

Overall, Burks hit 42.5 percent of his three-pointers in 2024-25. That ranked 14th in the league in accuracy. That level of efficiency isn’t a fluke. It’s the product of a refined, role-player mindset and a game honed over 14 NBA seasons. Sure, he is not quite the movement shooter that someone like Seth Curry is. However, Burks offers far more defensive resistance. His defensive swing rating last season was in the 80th percentile (minus-3.8). That proves his capacity to hold his own on the wing and switch across multiple positions.

This is the kind of complementary piece Memphis is lacking. They need someone who doesn’t need the ball to make an impact and who won’t soak up possessions meant for Morant or Jackson. Additionally, he can space the floor and provide a defensive backbone in second units or crunch-time lineups.

Why It Makes Sense for Memphis

The Grizzlies aren't rebuilding. They’re recalibrating. With Morant, Jackson, and young pieces like Jaylen Wells and Cedric Coward in the fold, Memphis is clearly trying to retool on the fly without losing competitive footing. That’s a tightrope act. Veterans like Burks are the safety net.

His presence would allow the Grizzlies to stabilize their bench rotations. He could also take pressure off Morant and Jackson offensively and bring some calm to a roster full of youth and unpredictability. There’s also the playoff factor. Burks has played in 29 postseason games across five teams. His experience matters for a Grizzlies group that’s seen its playoff ambitions collapse prematurely in recent seasons.

Financially, Burks wouldn’t break the bank. Entering free agency as a low-profile but high-value option, a short-term deal in the $6-8 million range is realistic. Memphis has the flexibility to make that kind of move, especially after clearing Bane’s max salary off the books.

Veteran Glue for a Team in Transition

Basketball rosters aren’t puzzles that require just one perfect piece. Sometimes, though, you find a connector. Someone who makes everything else make a little more sense.

Alec Burks is that connector.

He doesn’t need touches. He doesn’t need attention. He just plays hard, knocks down shots, and guards his man. Burks is not a savior, but he’s capable of making Memphis’ currently chaotic blend of youth, athleticism, and evolving chemistry work.

If the Grizzlies want to make good on this offseason’s risks and reclaim their place in the Western Conference mix, a move for Burks is both strategic and sensible.

The Final Word

There’s still time for Memphis to figure itself out. But the sooner they add a veteran who doesn’t complicate their core but complements it, the better. In a summer full of confusing changes, Burks could be the Grizzlies’ most clarifying move yet.