General manager Chris Ballard confirmed on Tuesday that Anthony Richardson has been cleared to practice by the Indianapolis Colts despite dealing with shoulder soreness earlier in the offseason, as the team reported to Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana, for the start of 2025 training camp.

While Richardson is medically cleared, Ballard stated that his throwing load would be limited during the early practices to manage his recovery. The quarterback missed part of the spring workouts due to what head coach Shane Steichen described as a “flare-up” in his surgically repaired right shoulder. Richardson resumed throwing about three weeks ago.

Richardson enters camp in a quarterback competition with Daniel Jones, who signed with the Colts in free agency after being released by the New York Giants. Ballard said the battle will be closely monitored, including during joint practices with the Packers and Ravens and preseason games.

In 2024, Richardson posted an 8–7 record as a starter with 11 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. His best performance came against the New York Jets, completing 20 of 30 passes for 272 yards and accounting for three total touchdowns in a narrow victory. Still, Ballard acknowledged that consistency and durability remain concerns, as Richardson has yet to start more than four consecutive games in the NFL.

Ballard pushed back on the idea that this is a make-or-break season for the 2023 first-round pick.

“Do you think people regret (giving up on) Baker Mayfield's timeline? Sam Darnold's timeline?” Ballard asked rhetorically, pointing to their eventual career revivals after rocky starts, according to The Athletic.

He stated that young quarterbacks need time and space to grow, as long as they improve.

Regarding Jones, Ballard praised him as “a very talented player.” The No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft had an up-and-down tenure in New York. He started 69 games and led the Giants to the playoffs in 2022 before being released following an injury-filled 2023 season.

As the Colts face a four-year playoff drought, Ballard stated that figuring out the quarterback position is the starting point for the team's direction. While there is no starter on the roster, Richardson and Jones will be scrutinized in a matter of weeks.