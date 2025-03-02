Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is known for his sheer athleticism and dunking ability. However, he has picked up the pace on his mid-range game, getting praise from his former coach Jason Kidd.

Ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Bucks, the Mavericks head coach gave his thoughts on preparing against the skillset Antetokounmpo possesses. What he said rings a strong endorsement of the star forward, especially if he continues to build his mid-range game, per team reporter Joey Mistretta.

“Everybody talks about the three, but points are points. When you talk about what he does in transition, what he does in the half court, being able to shoot the (mid-range)… You know he wants get to the paint. Now you have to give up something in this league… If he's making that shot, it's just unstoppable,” Kidd said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo expands mid-range game with Bucks

Jason Kidd isn't wrong to make the statement about Giannis Antetokounmpo, who continues to get better for the Bucks as one of the best players in the NBA.

This season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game after 46 appearances. He is shooting 60.6% from the field, including 20.5% from beyond the arc.

While Antetokounmpo has reduced the number of 3-pointers he is taking, that doesn't mean he's lessening his impact on the court. Instead, he has paid more attention to his inside game, becoming more efficient as he can be. This year, he is shooting 49.5% on attempts that are 10-16 feet from the rim, becoming a key area for some of his shots, per Basketball Reference.

Milwaukee currently has a 33-25 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 5.5 games behind the New York Knicks and eight games behind the Boston Celtics.

After Saturday's game against the Mavericks, the Bucks will prepare for their next matchup, staying on the road. They face the Atlanta Hawks on March 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET.