Penn State football enters 2025 with national championship aspirations following its postseason run. James Franklin guided two College Football Playoff victories before falling to Notre Dame. But the target grows moving forward.

The Nittany Lions are gunning for the top. Not just limited to preseason rankings either. PSU has Happy Valley fans envisioning a celebration down in Miami and at State College in Jan. 2026. Even Colin Cowherd dropped a bold prediction for Penn State.

Franklin has heard championship chatter before via the outside world. But not of this magnitude. The increased hype emerged as a central topic during Big Ten media days Wednesday in Las Vegas. Franklin isn't hiding from the expectations and neither are the Lions.

“We embrace that. A lot of people are excited about us on the national level,” Franklin said via On3/Rivals college football insider Brett McMurphy. “These are always the expectations at Penn State. We were a game away, a drive away from playing for the national championship last year.”

Franklin then added this “best” declaration that will excite PSU fans: He believes this is his best personnel he's had ever.

Why Penn State, James Franklin have championship chatter

Franklin enters season 12 this fall with the Lions. He must replace some prized talented pieces from '24.

Tyler Warren is off to the league after expanding the Lions' electric offense. Abdul Carter landed in the top three of the 2025 NFL Draft too following a stellar All-American campaign. The defensive back room took massive hits too — losing Kobe King, Jaylen Reed and Kevin Winston Jr. to the league.

But this '25 group comes equipped with immense talented pieces. Including via the college football transfer portal.

Trebor Pena boosts the wide receiver room via Syracuse, which involved NIL rumors squashed by Franklin. Penn State even grabbed Kyron Hudson from USC before opening the CFP against SMU.

But they walk into a room already featuring Kaytron Allen and Nic Singleton as 1,000-yard running backs. Then there's Drew Allar fueling his own first round/Heisman trophy hype back at quarterback.

Franklin is an ardent believer in his '25 bunch. All roads still go through Columbus and toppling Ohio State to claim the richest prize in CFB.