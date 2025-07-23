The Oregon football team joined the Big Ten ahead of the 2024 season, and the Ducks put together an incredibly impressive campaign. Oregon showed up and won the conference in year one, and big things are expected from the program in year two as well. Dan Lanning has emerged as one of the best coaches in the game, and his team is loaded with talent. The Ducks recruit well, and they do a good job of keeping guys around.

Losing players to the transfer portal is a big problem in college football right now, but it isn't that big of a worry for Dan Lanning and the Oregon football team. The Ducks are one of the best programs in the country with one of the best head coaches, and they keep guys around for as long as possible. That is a big reason why they are so successful.

“I'm really excited about the retention that we've had with our team,” Dan Lanning said on Wednesday at Big Ten Media Days. “You look at Oregon, the players that we've been able to add. We've done well in recruiting. Have been able to use the portal to be a real success for us. But we've done an unbelievable job of keeping our players on our team and not losing them to home somewhere else.”

There are always going to be guys leaving to the NFL and because of graduation, but keeping players from transferring away is crucial in today's era of college football. Oregon does a good job there, but still, the Ducks will have some talent to replace this season as they lost some great players who went pro. The biggest concern for the team is that a new quarterback needs to be broken in. Dillon Gabriel was one of the best QBs in college football last year, but he is now at the next level with the Cleveland Browns.

Dante Moore will likely be QB1 for Dan Lanning and the Oregon football team this year. Replicating what Gabriel did last year for the Ducks won't be easy, but the potential is there for Moore to be a star. He has a lot of talent around him, and it's hard to imagine the Ducks not being a contender next season.